Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill to be taken up in Parliament today

Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Pashupati Kumar Paras are scheduled to move the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill and National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill in Parliament on Friday.

The first proposed legislation seeks to widen the scope of factoring, and the second aims to declare the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (Kundli), and the Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (Thanjavur) as institutions of national importance.

The two bills were scheduled to be taken up earlier this week but could not be because of protests over the alleged targeting by Israeli spyware Pegasus of politicians, journalists, and constitutional authorities.

Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Smriti Irani will also table Marine Aids to Navigation Bill and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill for passage.

Several private members’ bills are also expected to be taken up including one related to compulsory teaching of Sanskrit language in schools by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare. Hans Raj Hans, another BJP member, is scheduled to table a bill seeking enhanced compensation for the families of soldiers killed in the line of duty.

Saugata Roy of the Trinamool Congress is expected to introduce a private member bill related to the preservation of secularism and communal harmony.