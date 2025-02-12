Menu Explore
Fadnavis announces 2 cr ex gratia to family of constable killed Maoist encounter

PTI |
Feb 12, 2025 12:04 PM IST

 Devendra Fadnavis announced ₹2 crore financial assistance for the family of constable Mahesh Nagulwar, who was killed in an encounter with Naxalites.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the state government will give a financial assistance of 2 crore to the family of constable Mahesh Nagulwar killed in an encounter with Naxalites in Gadchiroli district.

The family of policeman Mahesh Nagulwar, who was murdered in a clash with Naxalites in the Gadchiroli district, would receive ₹2 crore in financial aid from the state government, according to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
The family of policeman Mahesh Nagulwar, who was murdered in a clash with Naxalites in the Gadchiroli district, would receive 2 crore in financial aid from the state government, according to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.(Bloomberg/Hollie Adams)

The 39-year-old constable of special commando unit C-60 died of injuries he suffered during an exchange of fire with Naxalites in Gadchiroli on Tuesday.

Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, said that during the operation against Naxalites, personnel of the C-60 commando unit successfully destroyed a Maoist camp in Fulnar forest area of Bhamragad taluka in Gadchiroli.

However, constable Nagulwar sustained bullet injuries during the encounter. He was immediately airlifted by a helicopter and admitted to the district hospital in Gadchiroli, Fadnavis said in a post on X on Tuesday evening.

Despite all efforts, he succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom, the CM said.

"Constable Nagulwar's sacrifice in the campaign for a Naxal-free India will never be forgotten. His dedication to the nation will not go in vain," he asserted.

Fadnavis, who spoke to the Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police after the anti-Naxal operation, expressed his solidarity with Nagulwar's family.

The state government will give a financial assistance of 2 crore, along with other benefits and support, to his family, Fadnavis said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
