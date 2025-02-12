Maharashtra: Special commando unit inspector dies during anti-Naxal operation in Gadchiroli

The inspector of a special commando unit C-60, 39-year-old Mahesh Kavadu Nagulwar, died after succumbing to injuries sustained during an anti-Naxal operation in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Tuesday. An inspector of special commando unit C-60 died of injuries he suffered during an exchange of fire with Naxalites in Gadchiroli(Devendra Fadnavis/X)

In a post on X, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed the police inspector's death during an exchange of fire in the Bhamragud taluka of the Gadchiroli district, where the police team were dismantling a Maoist camp.

“Unfortunately, in this operation, Police Constable Mahesh Kavadu Nagulwar of the C-60 squad was injured due to bullet injuries. He was immediately taken out with the help of a helicopter and admitted to the District Hospital in Gadchiroli. However, despite his efforts, he died a heroic death. We will never forget the sacrifices he made for the nation in the campaign for a Naxal-free India and his sacrifice will not go in vain,” Fadnavis said on X.

The Maharashtra CM also expressed solidarity with the family of Mahesh Kavadu Nagulwar and said that his kin would be provided with ₹2 crore as financial assistance, along with other aid from the government.

Earlier in the day, the Gadchiroli police released a statement regarding the operation which involved 18 C-60 units and two QAT units of the CRPF that were looking into a Naxal camp being set up between Dirangi and Fulnar villages on Monday based on intel they received. The C-60 unit refers to special commandos of the Maharashtra police that fights Naxals.

"On Tuesday morning, police cordoned off the area, leading to an exchange of fire with Naxals, which continued throughout the day. The Naxal camp was busted by the joint team, and several items were seized," a senior officer told PTI.

Police officials confirmed that the last rites of Mahesh Nagulwar would be performed at his native village in Gadchiroli on Wednesday.