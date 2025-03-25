Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fadnavis reveals why BJP, Shiv Sena went seperate ways in 2014 assembly polls

PTI |
Mar 25, 2025 11:49 AM IST

At a recent event, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis reflected on the 2014 split with Shiv Sena over seat disputes in elections.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said ties between the BJP and the then-undivided Shiv Sena broke for the first time in 2014 as the latter insisted on contesting 151 assembly seats in the state polls against the offer of 147 seats.

Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP had then planned to contest 127 seats(ANI)
Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP had then planned to contest 127 seats(ANI)

Fadnavis was speaking at an event to felicitate Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur here on Monday night.

Mathur was BJP's Maharashtra in-charge in 2014.

Fadnavis said the BJP had then planned to contest 127 seats and was willing to offer 147 seats to the Shiv Sena (for elections to the 288-member state assembly).

"We gave the Shiv Sena an ultimatum to contest 147 seats, and we decided to contest 127 seats, even as we believed would win more than 200 seats. The Shiv Sena would have the chief minister's post, while the BJP would have its deputy CM," the BJP leader said.

"We were told that the 'yuvaraj' had announced to contest 151 seats, and they were not willing to back down on that number," Fadnavis added without taking any name.

Fadnavis said it seems the destiny then planned to make him the state's chief minister.

He also recounted discussions with senior BJP leader Amit Shah.

"We spoke with Amit Shah and told him this was not the way to treat us. He spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah, Mathur and I were confident that we could put up a strong fight in the 2014 assembly elections," he said.

Responding to Fadnavis' comments, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said a lot of things took place and claimed senior BJP leaders had already planned to snap ties with the Shiv Sena.

"Discussions were stretched for 72 hours over every seat. Om Mathur was (BJP's) Maharashtra in-charge at the time. I will admit honestly that Fadnavis was in favour of maintaining the alliance with the Shiv Sena. He wanted the alliance, but it broke because the party's (BJP) senior leaders wanted it to happen," Raut claimed.

The two parties contested the 2014 state polls separately, but the Shiv Sena joined hands with the BJP after the elections when it formed its government under Fadnavis' leadership.

The BJP and Shiv Sena (then undivided) again parted ways after the 2019 assembly polls over the issue of sharing the chief minister's post.

The Shiv Sena split in 2022 after a section of MLAs led by Eknath Shinde rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership.

Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On