‘Failed marshal, failed nation’: Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Pakistan Army chief’s nuclear threats from US soil

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday slammed Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, calling him a “failed marshal” who made “cowardly” threats of nuclear weapons against India during his US visit. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi calls Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir a “failed marshal” over nuclear threats.(ANI File )

She urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to intervene and take control of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons, warning they are in the hands of a “maniacal person” making threats from American soil.

“These are all cowardly threats coming from a failed nation and a failed marshal. However, it also becomes imperative that the IAEA steps in and takes control of their nuclear weapons because they are in the control of an absolutely maniacal person who is threatening India from the soil of America,” Priyanka told news agency PTI.

Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned how threats against India made from US soil are acceptable, given the strong US-India strategic partnership.

“I want to ask the Americans. We have a very strong strategic relationship and partnership with the United States of America. We are two strong democracies working on economic cooperation and trade. Any such dialogue coming out of the land of America, which is a direct threat to our nation, how is it acceptable?” she asked.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also questioned the government’s decision to proceed with a cricket match against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

“While he (Asim Munir) is threatening us with nuclear war, and we are talking about playing cricket with Pakistan. How is BCCI and GoI going ahead with a cricket match which is over the blood of our innocents, who were killed in the Pahalgam attack, as well as our armed forces, who fought bravely in Operation Sindoor,” she added.

In Tampa, Asim Munir warned that Pakistan would escalate to nuclear war if faced with an existential threat in a future conflict with India, reported The Print.

“We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we’ll take half the world down with us,” the report quoted him as saying.

Munir made the remarks during a black-tie dinner hosted by businessman Adnan Asad, the honorary consul for Pakistan in Tampa.