'Asim Munir America's darling': Cong jabs PM Modi over Pak army chief's US visit

With Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir reportedly planning another visit to the United States less than two months after his June trip, the Congress took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his claim of sharing a "special relationship" with US President Donald Trump stands exposed. FILE - Pakistan army Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir attends a ceremony in Islamabad, Pakistan, Nov. 1, 2022.. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousufzai, File)(AP)

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Asim Munir appears to have become "America's darling", citing his lunch with President Trump back in June, and another planned visit to the US.

"Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose provocative and communal remarks set the stage for the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, has now become America's darling," Ramesh wrote. "Prime Minister Modi has been claiming a special relationship with President Trump, but this claim has now been completely exposed," his tweet further read.

He also said that the US has not appointed a permanent ambassador to India since January 2025, but the process has been completed for other key countries, including China.

Jairam Ramesh's remarks come in light of Asim Munir's scheduled visit to the US, nearly two months after his last visit to the country, that came weeks after the India-Pakistan military conflict.

During his last visit in June, Munir was hosted by Trump for a private lunch at the White House.

In his next US trip, Munir will attend a farewell event for US Central Command chief General Michael Kurilla in Tampa, Florida, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported.

Referencing this, Jairam Ramesh also pointed out to Kurilla's big praise for Pakistan back when India was actively making efforts at the global stage to highlight Pakistan's support to terrorism.

Kurilla had called Pakistan “a phenomenal partner in the counter-terrorism world”, asserting that the US needed to have a relationship with both India and Pakistan. "I do not believe it is a binary switch that we can’t have one with Pakistan if we have a relationship with India,” the US general had said.

The timing of Asim Munir's US visit also holds significance due to the ongoing trade tensions between India and America, triggered by Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariff announcement on Indian imports.