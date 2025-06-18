Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
Trump to meet Pak Army Chief Asim Munir over lunch | What we know

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Majid Alam
Jun 18, 2025 09:45 AM IST

US President's public schedule showed that Trump will have lunch with the Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan at 1 pm in the cabinet room.

US President Donald Trump is set to meet Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir over lunch on Wednesday, the President's public schedule stated.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir prays after laying wreath on the martyrs' monument during a guard of honour ceremony at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. (AFP file)
The meeting comes days after the US administration denied inviting Munir to the US Army's 250th anniversary celebrations.

The US President's public schedule showed that Trump will have lunch with the Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan at 1 pm in the cabinet room.

Also Read: Was Asim Munir invited to attend the US military parade? White House clears the air amid backlash

Asim Munir is also expected to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth during his US trip, the Dawn reported.

The meeting comes amid Israel-Iran escalation and US calling for Tehran's unconditional surrender. Meanwhile, a senior Pakistani military leader has claimed that Islamabad has assured Tehran it would respond with nuclear weapons if Israel uses nuclear missiles.

Asim Munir's visit to the US

The Pakistani army chief arrived in the US on a five-day official visit on Sunday.

The report, however, said the trip was not officially linked to the US Army’s 250th anniversary celebrations on June 14, adding that it was aimed at 'reinforcing military and strategic ties' between the two countries.

During Munir's visit to the US, several PTI supporters gathered outside the Pakistani embassy on Saturday afternoon and protested demanding "unfettered democracy" in Pakistan.

Also Read: Viral video shows Asim Munir being heckled by Pakistanis in the US: 'Geedar, mass murderer'

In a post on X, PTI USA posted a video of the protest stating, "Pakistani-Americans in Washington, DC are protesting outside the Four Seasons hotel, reminding General Asim Munir of the crimes he's committed against the people of Pakistan."

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
