Trump to meet Pak Army Chief Asim Munir over lunch | What we know

US President Donald Trump is set to meet Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir over lunch on Wednesday, the President's public schedule stated. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir prays after laying wreath on the martyrs' monument during a guard of honour ceremony at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. (AFP file)

The meeting comes days after the US administration denied inviting Munir to the US Army's 250th anniversary celebrations.

The US President's public schedule showed that Trump will have lunch with the Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan at 1 pm in the cabinet room.

Asim Munir is also expected to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth during his US trip, the Dawn reported.

The meeting comes amid Israel-Iran escalation and US calling for Tehran's unconditional surrender. Meanwhile, a senior Pakistani military leader has claimed that Islamabad has assured Tehran it would respond with nuclear weapons if Israel uses nuclear missiles.

Asim Munir's visit to the US

The Pakistani army chief arrived in the US on a five-day official visit on Sunday.

The report, however, said the trip was not officially linked to the US Army’s 250th anniversary celebrations on June 14, adding that it was aimed at 'reinforcing military and strategic ties' between the two countries.

During Munir's visit to the US, several PTI supporters gathered outside the Pakistani embassy on Saturday afternoon and protested demanding "unfettered democracy" in Pakistan.

In a post on X, PTI USA posted a video of the protest stating, "Pakistani-Americans in Washington, DC are protesting outside the Four Seasons hotel, reminding General Asim Munir of the crimes he's committed against the people of Pakistan."