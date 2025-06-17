Viral video shows Asim Munir being heckled by Pakistanis in the US: 'Geedar, mass murderer'

A group of protesters is seen in a video heckling the Pakistan army chief, Asim Munir, in the United States, addressing him as a mass murderer and a dictator. They also used expletives to attack the controversial general as he arrived at a hotel in Washington. Asim Munir during a military event in Pakistan. (AFP file photo)

The video, recorded by an unidentified man, shows the cavalcade of Asim Munir as he arrived at Washington's Four Seasons hotel.

"We are here to welcome Asim Munir. This is Washington's Four Seasons hotel. This is telling him what he has done to Pakistan," the man said, showing a screen with the message 'Mass Murderer'.

People are here to "hunt you", he said in the video.

HT can't verify the authenticity of the video.

As Munir arrived, the protesters started heckling the general, the most powerful man in Pakistan.

"Shame, shame on you. Free Pakistan. Civilian supremacy in Pakistan. Shame on you, b*****d," the man added.

When an officer came to confront him, the protester said he was standing on public property. "Shame on you, Asim Munir," he continued.

He also called him a jackal – a word in Urdu used to describe a cowardly person.

"I have freedom of speech. Geedar, geedar, geedar. Shame, shame, shame, shame," he added.

Asim Munir recently promoted after drubbing by India

Asim Munir was recently promoted to the rank of Field Marshal, days after the country's military suffered huge losses in its conflict with India.

Responding to the Pahalgam terror attack, India attacked terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistan reacted with attacks on India's military and civilian buildings. The Indian military not only thwarted these attacks, it crippled Pakistan's air bases deep inside the country.

India also punished Pakistan for the terrorist attack by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty.

Asim Munir's threat to India

Asim Munir last month said Islamabad would never compromise on the water issue as it's linked to the basic rights of 240 million people of the country.

“Pakistan will never accept Indian hegemony,” he said.

“Water is Pakistan's red line, and we will not allow any compromise on this basic right of 240 million Pakistanis,” he added.