Congress's Jairam Ramesh hits out at US over reported invite to Pakistan Army chief

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has slammed the United States for reportedly inviting Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir for the US Army Day celebrations on June 14, calling it a diplomatic setback for India. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir prays after laying wreath on the martyrs' monument during a guard of honour ceremony at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. (AFP file)

Jairam Ramesh also brought up Asim Munir’s remarks before the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed, most of whom were tourists. He questioned what the US is up to by inviting Asim Munir.

He shared a media report about the US’ invitation and wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “This is the man who spoke in such incendiary and provocative language just before the Pahalgam terror attacks. What is the US really up to? This is another huge diplomatic setback for India,” Ramesh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

This post by the Congress leader followed another similar critique by him over the United States praising Pakistan for countering terrorism.

He shared a report of Hindustan Times on US Central Command chief Gen Michael Kurilla describing Pakistan as a “phenomenal partner” in counter-terrorism during a hearing by the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.

Sharing the report, Ramesh wrote on X, “Just now, the head of the U.S. Central Command called Pakistan a 'splendid partner in the anti-terrorism campaign.' What will our Prime Minister and his praise brigade say about this? Isn't this a diplomatic blow for India?”

US invites Pakistan Army chief for Army Day celebrations

The United States has invited Asim Munir for US Army Day celebrations on June 14, News18 reported, citing top intelligence sources.

The report added that Munir is expected to land in the US on Thursday, June 12, citing sources at the Pakistani embassy in Washington DC.

This would be the US Army’s 250th anniversary and will be marked with a parade in Washington and large-scale festivities on June 14. The event is expected to feature approximately 6,600 soldiers, 150 military vehicles, and over 50 aircraft, reported news agency ANI.