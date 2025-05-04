‘Failed state’ Pakistan should fear India, must think ‘100 times’ before acting: Owaisi to PM Modi on Pahalgam response

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday once again slammed Pakistan, calling it a “failed state” and urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take strong action so that Pakistan would "think 100 times" before attacking India again. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi took aim at Pakistan for questioning India's evidence after past terrorist attacks(ANI)

Speaking at a public meeting, Owaisi said, "We hope the Prime Minister will take strong action against the Pakistani terrorists and the failed state of Pakistan that it will think a hundred times before sending anyone to harm India again."

He also took aim at Pakistan for questioning India's evidence after past terrorist attacks, especially following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. "Pakistan is shamelessly asking for proof. Didn't we invite you to Pathankot and show you where your terrorists attacked our Air Force base? You sent your team, they saw it with their own eyes, yet you took no action against those terrorists," ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.

Owaisi shared a personal anecdote about the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks to emphasise the pain caused by cross-border terrorism. "The 26/11 attacks happened. I know a place in Telangana called Nizamabad. One of our daughters from there had just gotten married a few days before, and she was at VT Station with her family when Pakistani terrorists opened fire. She, too, was killed," he recounted.

He accused Pakistan of consistently denying its involvement in these attacks. "Pakistan will never admit that terrorists from its land come and kill people in India. The time to try and convince Pakistan is over," he asserted.

Owaisi also criticised the politicisation of terrorism and called for the 26 victims of the recent attack to be officially recognised as martyrs. "I'm saying this with great responsibility, without letting emotions overpower me: it's time for a response, not reflection. Otherwise, every few months, we'll keep facing attacks, whether our Army, CRPF personnel, or innocent Kashmiris are targeted," he remarked.

At another rally in Bahadurganj on Saturday, Owaisi emphasised that Pakistan would never allow India to live in peace. "Pakistan is a failed nation, and these forces will never let India live in peace. Today is the time to give them a befitting reply. So that this poison of terror ends forever," he declared.

Owaisi slams Bangladesh

Owaisi on Saturday also criticised Bangladesh's former army officer, LM Fazlur Rahman, an aide to the country's chief adviser, Muhammad Yunus, for his remarks about India's northeastern region.

Rahman said that Bangladesh should invade and occupy all seven northeastern states of India if New Delhi retaliates against Pakistan for the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Owaisi responded, saying, "In Bangladesh, too, a person is talking nonsense that he will do something in the Northeast. I would also tell them that the country you have got is because of us, and live in peace in your country."

He emphasised the need for unity among Indians in the face of such threats. “When someone points a finger at India, we forget all our differences and stand together like a wall,” he added.

However, according to PTI news agency, Yunus' interim government distanced itself from Rahman's remarks.

Owaisi also called on international organisations to take action against Pakistan. "Pakistan should be put in the grey list of FATF," he said, referring to the Financial Action Task Force, which monitors global efforts to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

On Pakistan’s recent missile tests, he remarked, "Test whatever missiles you want, but always remember that India is more powerful than you and will always be."

(With ANI, PTI inputs)