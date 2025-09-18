Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday said fairs not only help in preserving folk art and culture but also strengthen the rural economy, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the state and are considered an integral part of life. Fairs, festivals are backbone of rural economy: Himachal Guv at Sair Fair in Bilaspur

Presiding over the closing ceremony of the three-day Sair fair at Jukhala in Bilaspur district, the Governor said fairs help bind the younger generation to their roots while promoting harmony and fraternity in society.

Appreciating the cultural performances by women’s groups, Shukla said they have the potential to present high-quality, cost-effective cultural programmes if given regular encouragement.

“This will infuse new life into rural traditions and preserve our heritage,” he said.

He further said Sair fair offers an opportunity to the people from nearby villages to participate in large numbers and make their purchases.

The local products, handicrafts, and traditional foods exhibited also serve as a platform for income for the villagers.

He directed the district administration to set up stalls of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and banking sectors at the fair so that villagers could get information about banking facilities as well as state and central government schemes.

Referring to the contribution of the Indian Armed Forces, the Governor said that they have always played a vital role in maintaining the dignity of the nation.

He mentioned 'Operation Sindoor', which showcased India's strength and commitment to rooting out terrorism from Indian soil.

Shukla also urged people to engage in constructive politics and offer meaningful suggestions for development rather than resorting to criticism.

He encouraged officials to carry out their duties sincerely and said that since the officers and officials play an important role in implementing policies of the government, they should be respected.

Shukla directed the Deputy Commissioner of Bilaspur to provide ₹1 lakh through the Sair Fair Committee to support women's folk groups, enabling them to participate in National and International fairs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.