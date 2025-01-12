Fake Aadhaar case: BJP says AAP stands with Bangladeshi infiltrators; MLA Mohinder Goyal claims 'conspiracy'

AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal on Sunday reacted to the allegation that he had helped "Bangladeshi infiltrators" secure fake Aadhaar cards, saying the charge was part of a political conspiracy. The Delhi police today served the second notice to the Aam Aadmi Party leader directing him to join the probe. AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal. (X/Mohinder Goyal)

"This is all a part of a political conspiracy. I have sent a reply to the notice issued by the Delhi Police. I respect the law...They (BJP) know that the AAP is winning all the assembly seats, and this is a political stunt," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Smriti Irani slams AAP

BJP leader Smriti Irani, however, attacked the Aam Aadmi Party for maintaining silence over the matter of national importance.

"Two AAP MLAs, Mohinder Goyal and Jai Bhagwan Upkar, have been involved in a conspiracy to create fake Aadhaar cards for Bangladeshi infiltrators. Delhi Police have issued two notices to the AAP MLAs and their staff members in connection with this case. However, neither of them has appeared before the investigating agencies so far, hindering the investigation and preventing the full truth from coming to light," she said.

"Why are Aam Aadmi Party leaders silent on such issues related to national security? Who are those infiltrators who want to weaken the democratic structure of our country by making fake voter cards? Why are Aam Aadmi Party MLAs not coordinating with the investigating agencies? ...The Aam Aadmi Party is standing in support of Bangladeshi infiltrators," she added.

The Congress candidate in the Kasturba Nagar assembly constituency, Abhishek Dutt, said the allegation was serious.

“AAP has made Aadhaar cards for people who are not residents of this place. This is a big and serious issue... ,” he said.

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar accused the BJP of foisting fake cases against the party's leaders.

"BJP has no agenda, vision, CM face and they can see their defeat in the upcoming state elections and that is why they have filed fake cases against our leaders," she added.

On Saturday, the Delhi Police sent notice to Mohinder Goyal and his office staff to join the investigation in a fake Aadhaar card documents case, in which some Bangladeshis were arrested and fake Aadhaar cards were recovered.