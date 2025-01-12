‘Fake’ Aadhaar cards case: Delhi Police issue fresh notice to AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal

The Delhi Police on Sunday served a fresh notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Mohinder Goyal in the fake Aadhaar card case, in which a few Bangladeshi nationals were arrested, news agency ANI reported. AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal. (X/Mohinder Goyal)

This came a day after the police sent a notice to Mohinder Goyal, directing him to join the probe.

However, Goyal had denied any notice was sent to him and described the allegation as “politically motivated.”

“They (police) say this is a matter of making Aadhaar cards for Bangladeshis. Whereas nothing like this has been done from my side to date. This is only politically motivated. We neither do any wrong nor are we in favour of any wrongdoing... all this is politically motivated,” the Rithala MLA told ANI.

The police have also summoned the AAP leader's staff for interrogation.

BJP targets AAP

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at the AAP, accusing the Arvind Kejriwal-led party of “adding” the votes of “Bangladeshi infiltrators" by using fake Aadhaar cards.

The issue of alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators has taken the centre stage in Delhi ahead of the February 5 assembly election in the national capital, which the AAP has governed since December 2013, replacing the Congress.

The counting of votes is scheduled to be held on February 8.

A three-way contest is on the cards with the incumbent AAP, vying for a record fourth term, facing a challenge from the BJP and Congress. In the 70-member Delhi assembly, the AAP won 67 and 62 seats in 2015 and 2020, respectively, relegating the BJP to a distant second, while the Congress failed to even open its account