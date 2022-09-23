Home / India News / Fake BP medicine racket: Odisha asks Bihar to provide information of supplies

Fake BP medicine racket: Odisha asks Bihar to provide information of supplies

Updated on Sep 23, 2022 01:47 PM IST

Early this month, two medicine distributors in Cuttack were arrested after huge quantities of fake Telma-40 and Telma-AM tablets, two popular medicines to control blood pressure, were seized during raids

For representational purposes only. (AP File Photo)
ByDebabrata Mohanty

The Odisha government has requested the Bihar health secretary to instruct its drug controller to provide details of the drug supplies that arrived from Bihar following the seizure of fake blood pressure control medicines from godowns in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

State health secretary NB Dhal in a letter to his Bihar counterpart Pratyaya Amrit said that assistant drug controllers Tushar Ranjan Panigrahi and Dharmadev Puhan of Odisha have gone to Bihar to obtain details of the drug manufacturer from the administration.

Dhal said that the Odisha government had earlier requested the Bihar drugs controller on two occasions for the details, but received no response.

“It is requested that necessary instructions may kindly be issued to the concerned authorities to extend their cooperation to the team deputed for the purpose so as to take things to a logical conclusion,” Dhal said.

Early this month, two medicine distributors in Cuttack were arrested after huge quantities of fake Telma-40 and Telma-AM tablets, two popular medicines to control blood pressure, were seized during raids by officials of the state Drug Control Administration in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. A laboratory test of the seized drugs confirmed those to be fake. The investigation revealed that these agencies had allegedly procured the fake drugs from Gaya in Bihar and Bengaluru in Karnataka.

The police also froze 12 lakh in two bank accounts of the two medicine distributors. A four-member team of the Cuttack police commissionerate has gone to Gaya to trace the manufacturers of the fake drugs.

Glenmark, the manufacturer of Telma-40 and Telma-AM, has clarified that it did not manufacture the fake drugs seized in Odisha.

