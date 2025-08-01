MP 'fake' cardiologist Dr N John Camm’s last 5 patients died same day he operated: Report

The last five patients of Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, alias ‘Dr John Camm’, the man accused of posing as a top UK-based heart specialist and performing medical procedures without valid credentials, died on the very day he operated on them, The Indian Express reported. Narendra Yadav resigned and left the hospital after his last procedure.(HT Photo)

According to inspection records presented before the Madhya Pradesh assembly, the accused, who had been performing angioplasty procedures under a false identity, conducted 12 such procedures at Mission Hospital in Damoh district between January 2 and February 11.

Of them, five patients died the same day they were treated, two during the procedure, three shortly after, the newspaper reported, citing the official records.

The state assembly was told that the final five patients he treated, all between the ages of 51 and 75, died one after another in the span of less than a month, raising serious questions about how Yadav was hired and allowed to operate without proper oversight.

After his surgeries, Yadav resigned and left the hospital after his last, reportedly taking a portable echo machine with him, the publication further stated.

The patients who died were identified as:

Raheesa Begum (63) — treated on January 15

Israel Khan (75) — treated on January 17

Buddha Ahirwar (67) — treated on January 25

Mangal Singh Rajput (65) — treated on February 2

Satyendra Singh Rathore (51) — treated on February 11

Lapses in the case

Deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla, speaking in the assembly on Friday, admitted that the hospital had failed to inform health authorities of Yadav’s appointment, as required under the Madhya Pradesh Nursing Homes and Clinical Establishments (Registration and Licensing) Act.

The minister said that because the hospital did not submit Yadav’s appointment details, the government had no opportunity to verify his medical qualifications or credentials before he began treating patients.

Yadav was arrested in April this year, is currently in judicial custody. He is facing charges related to fraud, impersonation, and culpable homicide, among others.

The Assembly was also informed that disciplinary action has been initiated against senior health officials in Damoh district for negligence and failure to enforce regulatory oversight.