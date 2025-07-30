An 81-year-old woman doctor suffered a fracture in her hip after she fell on the road while fighting off two unidentified bike-borne snatchers who robbed her of two gold chains in the Safdarjung Enclave area in south Delhi on Friday, police said on Tuesday. 81-yr-old doctor injured while resisting snatching

The injured doctor was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical attention. A case of robbery was registered at the Safdarjung Hospital under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said, and added that multiple teams were working on the case to identify and nab the snatchers.

The crime took place around 3pm on July 25, when the victim, identified as Dr. Sushila, a resident of south Delhi’s Munirka, had gone to Safdarjung Enclave for some personal work. She was walking back to her car, when she saw a box kept near the vehicle. As she tried to remove the box, two unidentified men on a motorcycle arrived and one of them snatched two gold chains from her neck.

The doctor tried to get hold of the snatchers but in the process suffered a sudden jerk, which caused her to lose balance and fall on the road. She suffered injuries and was admitted to the hospital. Her medical diagnosis report showed a fracture in her hip, said a police officer familiar with the case.

“We have registered a case and our teams are scanning CCTV cameras to identify the accused. They will be caught soon,” said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel.

Police said the injured elderly doctor runs a clinic in Sarojini Nagar but did not specify her speciality in her field.

(with agency inputs)