Fake CBI gang busted in Delhi, 3 arrested for robbing businessman of 2.5 crore

The Delhi Police has arrested three people, including a woman and the director of an NGO, for allegedly posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers and robbing a businessman of more than ₹2.5 crore in the city's Vivek Vihar area, PTI reported on Friday. Three people were arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly posing as fake CBI officers.(ANI)

According to police, a complaint was received on August 20 from Manpreet Singh, a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, who alleged that four people, including a woman, took cash from his rented office in Vivek Vihar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said the complainant told the police that the four people claimed to be CBI officials.

Singh, who owns a finance and property company, informed the police that he had ₹2.5 crore in cash at his office. He said that on August 19, he had asked his associate, Ravi Shankar, to collect ₹1.1 crore from the office and bring it to his home.

"When Ravi came out of the office with the cash, four people stopped him, claimed that they were from the CBI and displayed walkie-talkies and fake ID cards. They snatched the bag, entered the office, threatened Singh's employee and took the remaining cash," the officer said.

According to the police, the accused forced two men into their car, drove them to different locations and dropped them off after threatening them.

DCP Gautam said that based on the complaint received by the businessman, a case was registered, and a team from the Vivek Vihar police station analysed footage collected from more than 100 CCTV cameras and mounted technical surveillance.

The DCP said two cars used in the crime were traced to Faridabad, and their drivers revealed that the vehicles were hired by an NGO named "Crime Bureau of Investigation."

Cash amounting to ₹1.25 crore, including ₹1.08 crore from Baruah and ₹17.5 lakh from Deepak, was recovered, police said, adding that more people, including four women, were involved in the crime.

"The gang had planned the heist by impersonating CBI officers to intimidate the victims. Further raids are underway to recover the remaining cash and arrest the absconding accused," the DCP added.