‘Fake Hinduism’: Mamata Banerjee slams Suvendu Adhikari's Muslim MLAs remark

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit out at leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari over his remark on Muslim MLAs, further

accusing the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of importing “fake Hinduism” to West Bengal. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee(File)

According to a PTI report, Suvendu Adhikari claimed that if the BJP comes to power in the state next year, Muslim MLAs from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will be "thrown out" of the state assembly.

“Your imported Hindu dharma is not supported by the Vedas or by our seers. How can you deny the rights of Muslims as citizens? This is nothing but a fraud. You are importing fake Hinduism,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee expressed concern over what she called the "BJP's attempt to manipulate religious sentiments for political gains", stressing that her version of Hinduism differed from theirs.

‘Don't play the Hindu card': Mamata Banerjee to BJP

"I have the right to protect Hindu dharma, but not your version of it. Please don’t play the Hindu card," she asserted.

Hitting out at Adhikari's remark on the Hindu population ousting the TMC from power, the chief minister said,"How can your leader say that when Muslims win, you people will remove them from assembly? How can they dismiss 33 per cent of the population?"

While citing the legacy of leaders like Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Banerjee said,"This is a country with its own policies, and I do not speak against it. We have 23 per cent tribal brothers and sisters in the state, alongside other communities, including Muslims. We are committed to protecting all religions and promoting peace."

“Do not engage in deceit in the name of religion. I condemn those who divide people based on religion. They speak of Hindus and Muslims but ignore the true message of humanity,” she added.

Banerjee also took the opportunity to speak on the remarks made by TMC leaders, including Firhad Hakim, Humayun Kabir, and Madan Mitra, clarifying that the party had advised them not to make inappropriate statements.

"This is an internal matter of our party," she asserted, emphasising the TMC’s commitment to unity and peace.



BJP MLAs walk out of assembly

BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the West Bengal assembly, protesting against Mamata Banerjee's 'fake Hinduism' remark.

Led by BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh, around 25 saffron party legislators also demonstrated outside the main gate of the assembly, claiming that an outsider in the black outfit - probably belonging to the special branch of police or a TMC goon - was present in the gallery.

(With PTI inputs)