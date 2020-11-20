e-paper
Famers plan protest in Delhi from Nov 26

Famers plan protest in Delhi from Nov 26

At a meeting of the United Farmers Morcha, an umbrella body of at least 500 farmers’ unions formed to lead the protest, in Chandigarh, it was decided that the members would stage protests outside the Parliament till their demands are met.

india Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 06:57 IST
Gurpreet Singh Nibber
Chandigarh
The Parliament in September passed three bills that the government said were aimed at unleashing reforms in agriculture and allow farmers more flexibility in selling their produce.
Leaders of different farm bodies from across the country on Thursday announced an indefinite protest in Delhi from November 26 against the recent farm laws passed by the Centre, even as they warned that they would block roads leading up to the Capital if they were not allowed to enter the city.

At a meeting of the United Farmers Morcha, an umbrella body of at least 500farmers’ unions formed to lead the protest, in Chandigarh, it was decided that the members would stage protests outside Parliament – the nation’s power centre – till their demands are met, a leader aware of the developments said. “Whether we are allowed to protest or not, farmers will reach Parliament,” the leader said.

“We do not know for how long the protests will continue, but we will not stop till our demands are met. The farmers are making arrangements to stay for three to four months,” said Gurnam Singh Chadhuni, who heads the Haryana chapter of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).

The Parliament in September passed three bills that the government said were aimed at unleashing reforms in agriculture and allow farmers more flexibility in selling their produce. While some experts have hailed the move, farmer bodies and opposition parties allege that the laws will benefit only big businesses.

Chadhuni said the government cannot stop people from travelling to the Capital. “If that happens, we have an alternative plan ready,” he said, without divulging what the alternate plan is.

According Hannan Mollah, president of the All India Kisan Sabha and seven times MP from West Bengal, and Shiv Kumar Kakaji, convener of All India Kisan Maha Sangh in Madhya Pradesh, the protests will conclude only after their demand to repeal the farm laws are met. They said farmers from Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh will also join the protest that will see active participation of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Farmers’ bodies from Punjab will drive 11 tractors from each village in the state and reach Delhi, the members said. “Farmers across rest of the country will protest simultaneously in their respective states for which a plan is ready as we have asked them to gherao central government offices,” said Mollah.

BS Rajewal, a farm leader from Punjab, said that if the Centre invites them for talks, they will attend the meeting, “but the protests from November 26 will continue”.

In Thursday’s meeting, the United Farmers Morcha urged political parties to join the protest. “Leader of any political party can join us, but they have to be with the farmers. They should not come as representative of their party,” said Yogendra Yadav, member, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee. A seven-member national committee of farm leaders Yadav, VM Singh, Raju Shetty, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Rajewal, Kakaji and Chadhuni has been formed to coordinate the protest.

