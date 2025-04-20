Families who fled Murshidabad during West Bengal violence return to Dhuliyan | Watch

After fleeing from the violence-hit Murshidabad, families who fled from Dhuliyan to a relief camp in Malda, were brought back amid heavy security. Security personnel escorted people on boats from Malda to Dhuliyan after the Murshidabad violence was under control(ANI/X)

Visuals showed the displaced people on boats being escorted across the Bhagirathi river by security officials.

Jangipur's superintendent of police, Ananda Roy, who was waiting to receive them, told ANI, “Apart from 50 people, all have returned from Malda. We are here to receive them. Current situation is absolutely peaceful."

He added, regarding the violence in Murshidabad, "We have been arresting people for the first day and yesterday we arrested two people- one for murder, and one for rioting. We have registered 153 cases till now and we have arrested 292 accused.”

TMC MP Khalilur Rahaman and TMC MLA from Samsherganj, Amirul Islam, were both at the scene as well.

Rahman said, "It is a good thing that our friends who migrated from Dhuliyan are now coming back home out of their own will. The atmosphere in Dhuliyan is very peaceful. This is what everyone wants and it will continue like this."

Amirul Islam claimed that the people had not been brought back but had willingly returned to Dhuliyan.

Additionally, he said, as quoted by ANI, "The houses in their area were not vandalised, they just fled out of fear. And now they are returning home. Our city is returning to normalcy. It has been seven days and the situation is peaceful. Our brotherhood will prevail."

Murshidabad violence

After protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, spiralled into riots in Murshidabad district, many people escaped and took temporary refuge in Malda.

On Friday, West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose had visited Malda, and interacted with the displaced people, reassuring them that he would take strict action.

He said after his visit, “I will look into your requests. There are three to four suggestions. They have asked for BSF postings in the locality. I will take up the matter with the appropriate authorities. Some proactive action will definitely be taken. I have also shared with them the 'Peace Room' number (Raj Bhavan helpline).”

He assured them that justice would be served and that he would make sure their grievances were addressed.

After being accused of inaction, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that a special investigation team (SIT) had been formed to probe the violence.

She also said that she would rebuild the houses of the victims, who were impacted by riots.

While the situation in the district has returned to normal, a large contingent of police personnel and central paramilitary forces have been deployed in the region to maintain peace.