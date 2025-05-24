Family of Pahalgam attack victim Shubham Dwivedi says PM Modi likely to meet them on May 30

Family members of Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet them on Friday, May 30. Shubham was one of 26 people who lost their lives in the April 22 attack at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam.(PTI File Photo)

The family of the victim said that with the support of MP Ramesh Awasthi, PM Modi will meet in Kanpur on Friday. According to them, Awasthi not only assured full support “but also immediately wrote a letter to the PM requesting that he meet” with them, according to a ANI news agency report.

Shubham, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur, was one of 26 people who lost their lives in the April 22 attack at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam.

Family urges official honour for Shubham

The family has urged for an official recognition of Shubham Dwivedi’s sacrifice and to recognise him as a martyr. Stating that their son was targeted for being a Hindu, they said that, “honouring his sacrifice is not only justified but necessary. Now that the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet us, we are hopeful that he will hear our appeal directly,” as quoted by ANI.

“That recognition would not only bring justice to Shubham's sacrifice but would also be the highest tribute our nation can offer.” they added.

Shubham, who got married on February 12, was visiting Pahalgam with his wife and sister-in-law.

Hoping that Shubham will receive the honour, his wife said, "The Honourable prime minister is coming to meet us on the 30th, and I believe he will speak with us about this.” She also expressed that it would mean everything if her husband is honoured as a martyr.

Meanwhile, other members of the family said that though they haven’t received an official confirmation of the visit yet, media reports suggest that PM will visit Kanpur to meet the family. Family members noted that many MPs and MLAs have assured them that they have conveyed the request to the Prime Minister.

