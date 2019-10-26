e-paper
Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

Family of Rajasthan truck driver, killed by terrorists in Kashmir, refuses to accept his body

Ilyas and Zahid were returning with a truck load of apples after having offloaded the milk supply for the Army personnel in Shopian when they were attacked and killed.

india Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:06 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Alwar
Burnt apple boxes lying on the floor of the truck which was set ablaze by militants in Chitragam village of Shopian district on Thursday(ANI Photo)
         

The family members of truck driver Mohammed Ilyas, who was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, have refused to accept his body and have sought Rs15 lakh and a government job in compensation.

On Saturday morning, a large crowd gathered outside Ilyas’ home in Khobas village while district officials tried to pacify the family members who refused to accept the body that had arrived in the wee hours, said officiating District Collector Ram Charan Sharma.

Ilyas, 45, and his helper Zahid Meo were slain by terrorist in Kashmir’s Shopian district in the fourth such attack on non-Jammu and Kashmir residents and the second on truckers from Rajasthan, in the last couple of weeks.

Ilyas and Zahid were returning with a truck load of apples after having offloaded the milk supply for the Army personnel in Shopian when they were attacked.

Ilyas is survived by wife and four children while Zahid, a resident of Bharatpur district, left his wife and three children behind.

The state government has given Rs 2 lakh to each family while the Jammu Kashmir government has promised to give Rs 5 lakh.

Ilyas’ body has been kept in mortuary in Kishangarh Bas hospital.

On October 14, truck driver Sharief Khan from Bharatpur district was gunned down by terrorists in J&K.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 13:06 IST

