Family of man killed in Mumbai metro pillar collapse refuses to take body, seeks ₹2 cr relief, govt job

Family of the man who died when an under-construction Mumbai metro rail bridge collapsed in Mulund on Saturday staged a protest at the site of accident on Sunday and refused to take his body. Ramdhani Yadav was travelling in an autorickshaw when the under-construction metro bridge pillar collapsed, crushing the vehicle completely. (PTI)

The family of the deceased, identified as Ramdhani Yadav, were accompanied by members of the Yadav community and demanded ₹2 crore as compensation and a government job for one member of his family.

Following the protest, the police intervened and took the family to Mulund police station for discussion, which is still going on. Meanwhile, local MLA Mohit Kotecha and former MP Manoj Kotak are also in talks with family members.

Members of the Yadav community that gathered at the site in support of the deceased’s family gave a deadline of 5pm to the government to provide a written assurance for the compensation and the job and warned that they may stage a road blockade or chakka jam if their demands are not met.

Ramdhani was elected as the head of Bharthani village in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh from the Samajwadi Party.

What the family alleged One of the relatives of Ramdhani, Shashikant Yadav, alleged that on Saturday night, officials from the contractor's side approached the family asking them to accept a compensation of ₹15 lakh along with ₹5 lakh relief from the government. However, the family rejected the offer and refused to take the body.

Ramdhani's family said that he is survived by three daughters and the family has to manage the expense of the education of his two daughter and their marriages also. In such a situation, they questioned how a compensation of ₹20 lakh would be enough to support the family.

The accident On Saturday, Ramdhani was killed and three others were injured when a portion of a parapet of an elevated under-construction metro train bridge fell and hit an auto rickshaw and a car on the LBS Road in Mumbai's Mulund.

The accident took place near Johnson and Johnson factory on LBS Road at 12.15 pm on Saturday as the parapet segment fell on a passing autorickshaw and a Skoda car. An autorickshaw, in which Ramdhani was travelling, was completely crushed under the rubble.

The injured have been identified as Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav (45), Mahendra Pratap Yadav (52) and Deepa Ruhiya (40). The condition of Rajkumar Yadav was critical and he was admitted to ICU at a nearby hospital, a fire brigade official told news agency PTI.

Later an FIR was registered at the Mulund police station on Saturday evening against officials of Milan Road Buildtech and DB Hill LBG under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other charges, police told PTI.

Following the FIR, project director Harish Chauhan, project manager Kuldeep Sapkal, deputy manager Saurab Singh and supervisor Prashant Bhoir of Milan Road Buildtech, and project manager Avdhoot Inamdar of DB Hill LBG were arrested.