Kedarnath to open on April 22: All you need to know about Char Dham Yatra dates, preparations

The Kedarnath Temple in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand will reopen for devotees on April 22, said Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday. Kedarnath Temple was closed for nearly six months during winter. (PTI)

The shrine was closed for nearly six months during winter.

Harish Gaur, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, said the date and time for the reopening of the temple were decided upon on the occasion of Mahashivratri. The decision was taken on Sunday at the winter seat of Lord Kedarnath – the Omkareshwar Temple, Gaur told PTI news agency.

Dates for Char Dham Yatra The muhurat (auspicious timing) was calculated on Sunday by religious scholars and priests after rituals and prayers through the panchang or Hindu calendar readings, according to PTI.

Kedarnath Temple, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, will be opened at 8 am on April 22. With the announcement of Kedarnath Temple's reopening, the schedule for the Char Dham Yatra in the Garhwal Himalayas was also finalised.

The Badrinath Dham will open its doors on April 23, while the Gangotri Dham and Yamunotri Dham will reopen on April 19.

The ceremony before the decision on the dates were taken, at the Omkareshwar Temple, was attended by Kedarnath Temple's chief priest Rawal Bhimashankar Ling, Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal, Temple Committee chairman Hemant Dwivedi, other officials, religious leaders, and hundreds of devotees, according to the PTI report.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami assures safety, preparation Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to reporters after performing the "Jalabhishek" at Vankhandi Mahadev Temple at Chakarpur on Sunday. He announced that the gates of Kedarnath Temple will be opened on April 22 and added that the preparations for the same have begun.

The chief minister further stated that the Uttarakhand government will ensure the devotees' safety.

“On 22nd April, the portals of Kedarnath Temple will be opened. Preparations have already started. We will ensure that all the devotees who come to Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand, are safe,” ANI news agency cited Dhami as saying. Dhami said that the number of devotees worshipping Lord Shiva are increasing every year, adding that they are flocking to religious sites. “We are putting efforts to ensure everyone's safety,” the Uttarakhand CM said.