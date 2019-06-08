Fani impact: Odisha guv not to host ‘at home’ this Independence day

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal has decided not to host the ‘At Home’ party at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Independence Day this year, showing solidarity with the people affected by cyclone Fani.

“As a mark of respect and being in solidarity with the people affected by cyclone Fani in the state, Hon’ble Governor has decided not to hold the ‘At Home’ celebration on the occasion of Independence Day, 2019,” said a Raj Bhavan spokesperson.

Fani that hit the Odisha coast on May 3 killed at least 64 people and ravaged 14 coastal districts.

There is a tradition of the Governor hosting an ‘At Home’ party at Raj Bhavan on Independence Day every year.

Several dignitaries including the Chief Minister, Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, Assembly Speaker, Ministers, MPs from Odisha, MLAs, High Court judges and prominent industrialists are invited to the party.

Besides, there is a tradition of the Governor felicitating freedom fighters on this occasion.

--IANS

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 17:10 IST