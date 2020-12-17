Farm law protests enter day 22, Supreme Court to resume hearing on blockade of Delhi’s borders | 10 points

india

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 07:16 IST

Farmers’ agitation against the three contentious agricultural laws reached day 22 on Thursday as protesters’ numbers continue to swell on the borders of Delhi. On Wednesday, day 21 of the protests, the Supreme Court took up petitions seeking directions to authorities to remove the protesters from the national capital’s borders. A 3-judge bench of the top court, headed by chief justice SA Bobde, issued notice to the Centre in this regard and will resume the hearing on Thursday.

Here are developments from day 21 of the anti-farm law protests:

1. In its observations, the CJI-headed bench noted that if urgent measures are not taken, the protests may “soon become a national issue.” The apex court suggested formation of a committee comprising government representatives, farm union members and members of farm unions from the rest of India.

2. The bench also observed that the Centre’s negotiations have not worked properly and are “bound to fail again.” On comparison with the Shaheen Bangh protests, it said, there can’t be a precedent in a law and order situation.

3. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Centre, alleged in the court that “some other interests” have taken over the protests. “The problem is that their stand is that either the government repeal the laws or we won’t talk,” Mehta said.

4. Meanwhile, reacting to the developments in the apex court, the All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC), a large platform of farm unions which is spearheading the agitation, called it a big “moral victory for the farmers” but also stressed that the movement will continue till the three laws are repealed.

5. In a tragic development on Wednesday, a Sikh cleric died by suicide at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border, the epicentre of these protests. In a suicide note, Sant Baba Ram Singh of Karnal wrote that he was “hurt to see the farmers’ plight” and the “government’s oppression.”

6. The Opposition lashed out at the Centre after death by suicide of the Sikh priest. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, remarked that the Modi government’s “brutality has crossed all limits.” He too demanded withdrawal of the anti-farmer laws.

7. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, continued its outreach to clear what it alleges is “misinformation” being spread by the Opposition on the farm laws. In Gwalior, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, once again stressed that the laws will benefit farmers from across the country.

8. Farmers, majority of whom are from Punjab, have been protesting against these laws since September, when these were passed by the Centre. Initially, they blocked rail tracks in Punjab. Then, in last week of November, they arrived in Delhi to put pressure on the government to repeal the laws.

9. The protesting farmers have blocked various highways leading to the capital city and say that they have enough ration and other essential items with them to last for months. They have warned that they will block Delhi’s borders till their demands are met.

10. In recent days, they have also been joined by small groups of farmers from other states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. A group of farmers from Rajasthan has been sitting on the Delhi-Jaipur highway since Sunday.