Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 19:04 IST

The 21st day of the farmers’ ongoing protest demanding the repeal of the farm laws saw a crucial developments as the Supreme Court has now intervened. While the protesters are determined that talks with the Centre will proceed further only when the Centre agrees to withdraw the laws, the Centre too continued its stance that protesting farmers are misled.

Here is what happened in the day:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday indicated that it may form a committee to resolve the deadlock.

> The Supreme Court noted that the issue of road blockade may soon become a national issue.

> It also noted that Centre’s negotiations have not worked properly and is bound to fail.

> The new committee will have members from farmer organisations and representatives of the government. Members from other farmer organisations — from rest of India — will also be part of it.

> When the road blockade by the farmers was compared with that of Shaheen Bagh, the apex court said there can’t be any precedent in a matter of law and order situation.

What the Centre said

> The Centre on being asked the name of the unions which are blocking roads said it can tell the names of the organisations which are engaged in talks with the Centre.

> The government will not do anything which is against the interest of farmers, the law officer said during the hearing.

> Union commerce minister of state Som Prakash welcomed the decision of the apex court and said the Centre wants to resolve farmers’ issue quickly. “Farmers and government will express their views in the committee which is good. Whatever final decision SC takes tomorrow on the issue, we will act accordingly,” the minister said.