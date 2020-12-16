SC issues notice on pleas to open Delhi’s borders blocked by petitioners, allows farmer organisations to be added; hearing tomorrow

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 13:30 IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Centre on a petition seeking the immediate removal of farmers protesting near the Delhi border areas. The petitioner, a law student, had pleaded that the protest has led to blockage of national capital’s borders and also cited the rising Covid-19 cases as the reason to see their removal.

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, granted the permission to implead farmer organisations and posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday.

The case is being heard by three-judge bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde and, AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

The top court told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that it intends to set up a committee comprising representatives of farmers unions across India, government and other stakeholders to resolve this issue, adding “because this will soon become a national issue and with government it won’t work out it seems”.

During the course of the hearing, the counsel appearing for petitioner mentioned Shaheen Bagh case to remove farmers from Delhi borders, but the CJI said there cannot be a precedent in law and order matter.

The farmers are protesting against the recently enacted Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The farmer leaders asserted on Tuesday that they will “make” the Centre repeal the three new agri laws in a hardening of their stand. The union leaders again made it clear the government should first repeal all the three laws and only then there can be further talks. Negotiations between the government and the farmers’ unions have remained stuck after five rounds.