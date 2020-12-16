e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Does he know anything about farming?’: MP CM slams Rahul Gandhi amid stir

‘Does he know anything about farming?’: MP CM slams Rahul Gandhi amid stir

Gandhi, who has been a strong critic of the three new laws passed by Parliament in September, has targeted the Narendra Modi-led government on several occasions. On Wednesday, he slammed the Centre over the death of a Sikh priest named Sant Baba Ram Singh who shot himself at the Kundli border- which is a protest site.

india Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 22:21 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People working against nation’s interests have entered farmers’ agitation, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister added.
People working against nation’s interests have entered farmers’ agitation, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister added. (PTI Photo)
         

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the ongoing farmers’ protests against the new farm laws and added that people working against the country’s interest have entered the agitation.

Gandhi, who has been a strong critic of the three new laws passed by Parliament in September, has targeted the Narendra Modi-led government on several occasions. On Wednesday, he slammed the Centre over the death of a Sikh priest named Sant Baba Ram Singh who shot himself at the Kundli border- which is a protest site. Gandhi said that the brutality of the Modi government had crossed all limits and demanded immediate withdrawal of the farm laws.

 

Meanwhile, Chouhan while addressing a farmers’ gathering in Jabalpur said, “Does Rahul Gandhi know anything about farming?...He doesn’t know whether jaggery is made from sugarcane or comes out of machine...People working against nation’s interests have entered farmers’ agitation. ” A large number of farmers from various districts of the Jabalpur division had participated in the meet.

Chouhan announced that insurance claims worth Rs 1,600 crore arising out of crop loss will be disbursed on December 18 and deposited in bank accounts of 35 lakh farmers in the state. He further targeted Congress leader and former MP chief minister Kamal Nath for not contributing the state government’s share of premium amount of crop loss insurance for farmers on time.

“The state government has decided to give a sum of Rs 4,000 to each farmer - in instalments - in addition to Rs 6,000 from the Centre given under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan),” he added.

Chouhan once again accused Nath of not extending the benefit of the PM Kisan scheme to the farmers of MP by not sending the list of beneficiaries to the central government.

(With agency inputs)

