e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Hour of grief’: Rahul Gandhi condoles Baba Ram Singh’s death, slams Modi government for farmers’ plight

‘Hour of grief’: Rahul Gandhi condoles Baba Ram Singh’s death, slams Modi government for farmers’ plight

“The brutality of the Modi government has crossed all limits,” Rahul tweeted urging the government to shun its stubbornness and immediately withdraw the “anti-farm” laws.

india Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 21:55 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of the 65-year-old Sikh priest who shot himself at Kundli border on Wednesday at the protest site.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of the 65-year-old Sikh priest who shot himself at Kundli border on Wednesday at the protest site.(Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the death of 65-year-old Sikh protest Sant Baba Ram Singh, who shot himself at Kundli border and died at the protest site. “Seeing the plights of the farmers, Sant Baba Ram Singh ji of Karnal died by suicide at Kundli border. I offer my condolence and tribute at this hour of grief,” Gandhi tweeted adding that many farmers have sacrificed their lives.

 

“The brutality of the Modi government has crossed all limits,” Rahul tweeted urging the government to shun its stubbornness and immediately withdraw the “anti-farm” laws.

The priest used to head a Gurdwara in Karnal.

“Farmers are in pain. They are protesting on roads for their rights, which is a cause of extreme pain. The government is not giving justice, which is cruelty. It is a sin to endure persecution and also a sin to oppress. Some have stood for the farmer rights and against the cruelty. People have returned their awards to show protest. I am committing suicide against the cruelty of the government. This is a voice against the cruelty and voice in favour of the farmers,” he wrote in a note.

tags
top news
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
India slips a spot in UN’s human development index, ranks at 131 now
India slips a spot in UN’s human development index, ranks at 131 now
‘Does he know anything about farming?’: MP CM slams Rahul Gandhi
‘Does he know anything about farming?’: MP CM slams Rahul Gandhi
Covaxin’s phase 1 trial result shows robust immune response, mild adverse events
Covaxin’s phase 1 trial result shows robust immune response, mild adverse events
‘Trust between India & China evaporated post Galwan clash’: Top Army Commander
‘Trust between India & China evaporated post Galwan clash’: Top Army Commander
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In