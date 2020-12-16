‘Hour of grief’: Rahul Gandhi condoles Baba Ram Singh’s death, slams Modi government for farmers’ plight

india

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 21:55 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the death of 65-year-old Sikh protest Sant Baba Ram Singh, who shot himself at Kundli border and died at the protest site. “Seeing the plights of the farmers, Sant Baba Ram Singh ji of Karnal died by suicide at Kundli border. I offer my condolence and tribute at this hour of grief,” Gandhi tweeted adding that many farmers have sacrificed their lives.

करनाल के संत बाबा राम सिंह जी ने कुंडली बॉर्डर पर किसानों की दुर्दशा देखकर आत्महत्या कर ली। इस दुख की घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएँ और श्रद्धांजलि।



कई किसान अपने जीवन की आहुति दे चुके हैं। मोदी सरकार की क्रूरता हर हद पार कर चुकी है।



ज़िद छोड़ो और तुरंत कृषि विरोधी क़ानून वापस लो! pic.twitter.com/rolS2DWNr1 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 16, 2020

“The brutality of the Modi government has crossed all limits,” Rahul tweeted urging the government to shun its stubbornness and immediately withdraw the “anti-farm” laws.

The priest used to head a Gurdwara in Karnal.

“Farmers are in pain. They are protesting on roads for their rights, which is a cause of extreme pain. The government is not giving justice, which is cruelty. It is a sin to endure persecution and also a sin to oppress. Some have stood for the farmer rights and against the cruelty. People have returned their awards to show protest. I am committing suicide against the cruelty of the government. This is a voice against the cruelty and voice in favour of the farmers,” he wrote in a note.