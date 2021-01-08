e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Farm laws: Centre, farmers’ unions leaders begin eighth round of talks

Farm laws: Centre, farmers’ unions leaders begin eighth round of talks

Before the meeting, both farmers’ union leaders and Union agriculture minister Tomar on Friday expressed hope that a solution to the issues will be found.

india Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 15:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Union ministers Tomar and Goyal begin eighth round of discussions with representatives of farmers’ unions.
Union ministers Tomar and Goyal begin eighth round of discussions with representatives of farmers’ unions. (ANI/Twitter)
         

The Centre and the representatives of agitating farmers’ unions on Friday began the eighth round of talks to resolve farmers’ concerns regarding the new farm laws. The meeting is currently underway as Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal reached Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi.

Before the meeting, both farmers’ union leaders and Union agriculture minister Tomar on Friday expressed hope that a solution to the issues will be found. “I am hopeful that talks will be held in a positive atmosphere and a solution will be found. During discussions, each side has to take steps to reach a solution,” Tomar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar also held an hour-long meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday before reaching Vigyan Bhavan, news agency PTI reported.

Click here for LIVE updates

Rakesh Tikait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union said that farmers’ leaders are hoping that both parties will reach a resolution. “We going for talks with the hope that there will be a resolution today,” Tikait said.

The farmers have warned the government that if the talks fail then they will take out tractor marches towards Delhi. The farmers also plan to take out a tractor march on January 26. Farmer leader Hannan Mollah said that he is ready for any eventuality as the government is not ready to repeal the laws. “The minister yesterday categorically declared that repeal of farm laws was not accepted. I don’t know what will happen during the discussions today. Anyway, we hope for the best and (are) prepare(d) for the worst,” Mollah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Friday.

Also Read: Swaminathan says MSP better than loan waiver

The government continues to claim that the new laws would increase incomes of farmers and introduce a level-playing field in the agriculture sector. Government has also highlighted that farmers can now sell their produce anywhere in the country. Several BJP leaders have also said that these same reforms were promised by other political parties in their previous election manifestos as well.

Also Read: 3,000 tractors at farmers’ march

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other northern states have been protesting at Delhi’s borders for the last 45 days demanding the rollback of the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The farmers say that despite government assurances they fear that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system will be affected. They have also demanded a total rollback of the laws as they fear corporate farming will affect their earnings.

tags
top news
Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
Delhi govt announces 7-day institutional quarantine for those arriving from UK
Delhi govt announces 7-day institutional quarantine for those arriving from UK
NIA asks J&K govt for details about PDP youth prez Waheed Parra’s properties in Srinagar
NIA asks J&K govt for details about PDP youth prez Waheed Parra’s properties in Srinagar
Karnataka: 6.3 lakh health workers in line for Covid-19 vaccine; 13.9 lakh vials arriving
Karnataka: 6.3 lakh health workers in line for Covid-19 vaccine; 13.9 lakh vials arriving
Farm laws: Centre, farmers’ unions leaders begin eighth round of talks
Farm laws: Centre, farmers’ unions leaders begin eighth round of talks
Uttar Pradesh: Five die after drinking spurious liquor in Bulandshahr
Uttar Pradesh: Five die after drinking spurious liquor in Bulandshahr
Elon Musk is world’s wealthiest: 9 other richest people on the planet
Elon Musk is world’s wealthiest: 9 other richest people on the planet
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In