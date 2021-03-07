Farm laws made for farmers or for Modi’s ‘kharabpati’ friends?: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday continued to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre over the farmers’ agitation against the government’s three farm laws. Addressing a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi questioned whether the laws were drafted for the farmers or for PM Modi’s ‘kharabpati’ (trillionaire) friends. The protest against the new laws has been going on for more than 100 days with farmers camping at several border points in Delhi since November 26 last year.

“Today 100 days are over, lakhs of farmers have been stationed at several border points in Delhi… If these farm laws were made for you, then why are you still stationed here?” Gandhi asked during the gathering.

Reiterating her previous point that the Prime Minister never spoke to the protesters in Delhi, Gandhi alleged that Modi was not visiting any border points in the Capital because he did not respect the farmers. His government did not work for them or the citizens and was only functioning in the interests of the industrialists and trillionaires, she added.

ये जो 3 कानून हैं..ये क्या आपके (किसान) भलाई के लिए बनाएं गए हैं या मोदी जी के खरबपति मित्रों के भलाई के लिए बनाएं गए हैं? आज 100 दिन पूरे हो गए हैं,लाखों किसान बॉर्डर पर बैठें हैं..अगर ये कानून आपके लिए बनाया गया है तो आप में से लाखों लोग बॉर्डर पर क्यों बैठे हैं?:प्रियंका गांधी https://t.co/2BrTkCA4c2 pic.twitter.com/XYMicaTk1U — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 7, 2021





“Shouldn’t the Prime Minister and the Centre show respect to the protesting farmers who have been camping in Delhi? Are they (farmers) so worthless that you can’t even meet them?” Gandhi asked. She pointed out that the farmers stayed determined to their cause despite surviving in harsh weather conditions and facing electricity cuts at protest sites but the Centre still thinks that it should not meet them.

As the movement against the farm laws completed 100 days, the Congress party said on Saturday that this period was a ‘black chapter’ in the country’s democracy due to the way in which the protesters were being treated and it also marked 100 days of the Centre’s arrogance. Several party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Randeep Surjewala etc. used the hashtag #100DaysOfBJParrogance on Twitter to highlight the plight of the farmers and the Centre’s arrogant approach towards them.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar once again appealed to the farmers on Saturday by saying that the Centre was committed to their welfare and was ready to make amendments to the new laws. Tomar added that the new laws were passed to boost investment in the agriculture sector and give independence to the farmers to sell their produce anywhere and at any price. Accusing the opposition parties of doing politics over this issue, Tomar said that they were doing this at the cost of the country’s agriculture economy and were also hurting the interests of the farmers.