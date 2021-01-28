Farm stir: Jan 26 violence a conspiracy, says SAD; demands international inquiry

Terming the violence during the farmers' tractor march on Republic Day (Tuesday) as a conspiracy, the Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday demanded an international inquiry into the incident. The protesting farmers earlier said that ‘anti-social’ elements had orchestrated the violence in Delhi in order to hijack their peaceful protests against the three farm laws- which were passed by Parliament in September. The SAD on Tuesday said it stands for communal harmony and had urged people to maintain peace at all costs

“Only an international inquiry can expose the anti-social elements that had already been named by the independent media,” SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia told news agency ANI adding that the central agencies could not investigate as they were apparently involved in sabotaging the protest and ensuring that farmers and farm labourers do not get their dues.

Condemning the violence in Delhi on January 26, the former Punjab minister said that this incident should not be used as an excuse to abandon the genuine demands of the farmers- who have been protesting at border points in Delhi for over two months.

Slamming the Centre further, the SAD leader pointed out that the government agencies did not deign it fit to act immediately against the people who had incited violence and it was bizarre that they were allowed to move towards the Red Fort. “It is even more bizarre that the same persons were given a free run to enter the Red Fort which is otherwise impossible to even approach due to heavy security deployment. The fact that the government did not even react to the developments yesterday had made it clear that the acts of violence were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Thursday issued notice to 20 farmers leaders including Yogendra Yadav, Balbir S Rajewal with regard to the Republic Day chaos and asked them to reply within three days. The Police had earlier said that 25 criminal cases had been registered in connection with the incident and nearly 400 of its personnel were injured and 30 vehicles were damaged.

Union home minister Amit Shah will visit two hospitals in north Delhi to enquire about the health of the injured police personnel. Shah will visit two hospitals -- Shushrut Trauma Centre and Teerath Ram Hospital in Delhi, an official from the Union home ministry said.