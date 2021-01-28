Delhi Police issue notice to 20 farmer leaders, ask them to reply within 3 days
The Delhi Police have issued notices to at least 20 farmers’ leaders including Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav for breaching the agreement with police regarding the tractor rally on Republic Day, new agency ANI reported on Wednesday. The protesting leaders were asked to reply within three day, the police were quoted as saying.
Baldev Singh Sirsa and Balbir S Rajewal are among the leaders to whom the notices have been sent.
Earlier on Wednesday, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Chinmoy Biswal had sent a notice to Sanyukt Kisan Morcha Darshan Pal asking him why action should not be taken against him and his allies for not abiding by the agreement over routes to be followed during the farmers’ tractor rally on Tuesday.
Biswal wrote that despite the mutually decided terms and conditions for the rally, the farmer leaders acted irresponsibly and their wrong intent was apparent on january 25 itself “when militant component of protesting farmers and fabricated tractors, who were on the rear of the dharna were brought forward at Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders.”
