Farmer killed in tiger attack

Updated on Jan 13, 2023 12:27 AM IST

But local people alleged that they alerted forest officials after they spotted footprints of the animal two days back but they ignored them. They said Salu was standing near his house when the big cat pounced on him and he immediately cried for help and local people rushed to save him

Kerala forest minister A K Saseendran has ordered the caging of the tiger after the attack. (HT Archives (Photo for representation))
Thiruvananthapuram:

A farmer was killed in Wayanad district in Kerala on Thursday after a tiger that intruded into a human habitat in Puthussery attacked him. Though local people diverted the tiger’s attention and shooed away the animal, Thomas alias Salu was critically injured and died on way to hospital, forest officials said.

Angry people blocked forest officials and later the government announced 5 lakh relief to the 51-year-old deceased farmer. Forest minister A K Saseendran has also ordered the caging of the big cat. “It is really sad we lost another life. We will put up a cage or tranquillise and net the animal immediately,” he said. Forest officials have started a search for the animal.

But local people alleged that they alerted forest officials after they spotted footprints of the animal two days back but they ignored them. They said Salu was standing near his house when the big cat pounced on him and he immediately cried for help and local people rushed to save him. Forest officials have asked the local people to keep utmost vigil and advised them to avoid night travel till the tiger was caged.

Two weeks back, an injured tiger that killed many domestic animals was found dead in a tea plantation in Vakery in the district. Similarly a wild elephant that sneaked into Sultan Bathery town in the district and attacked a person was tranquillised on last Monday and shifted to an elephant training camp by forest officials

