e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Farmers begin day-long hunger strike as protest against farm laws intensifies

Farmers begin day-long hunger strike as protest against farm laws intensifies

The protest has been going on for nearly 20 days, with the farmer demanding the repeal of the three laws passed by Parliament in September.

india Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 09:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farmers sitting on a hunger strike at Singhu border near Delhi on Monday.
Farmers sitting on a hunger strike at Singhu border near Delhi on Monday.(ANI Photo)
         

The farmers protesting against the three farm laws passed by the Centre began their hunger strike at various border points near Delhi. The farmer unions have also said that protests will also be held in other parts of the country.

“We want to wake the government up. So, 40 farmer leaders of our United Farmers Front will sit on hunger strike today at all borders points between 8 am-5 pm. Twenty five of them will sit at Singhu border, 10 at Tikri border and five at UP border,” said Harinder Singh Lakhowal, general secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Union or BKU in Punjab.

The protesters who are at the Ghazipur border in Delhi say they are prepared for the day-long fast. “When we take our sugarcane trolleys to mills, it happens that we skip meals for 24 hours. We are prepared for fast,” news agency ANI quoted a farmer from Lakhimpur Kheri as saying.

The protest has been going on for nearly 20 days, with the farmer demanding the repeal of the three laws passed by Parliament in September. On Sunday, the protests continued across Delhi borders with more farmers joining the stir at Singhu (Haryana border).

The protesters have been shouting slogans against the government, singing songs, taking out marches with posters and banners, and attending speeches delivered from the stage.

One farmer even celebrated the first birthday of his daughter by cutting cakes with fellow demonstrators at Tikri border on Sunday. The farmers decorated the protest site with colourful balloons and posters, wishing the little girl a very happy birthday. The poster also displays a picture of the girl with her family.

“My daughter is celebrating back home with her mother and our relatives. When we left our homes, we had vowed not to return before our victory. I am fighting for my daughter’s generation and to secure their land rights,” said the farmer Jagat Singh.

The government has so far held five rounds of talks with farmers’ organisations including a meeting called by Union home minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances but the stalemate has been continuing.

tags
top news
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
Farmers begin day-long hunger strike as protest against farm laws intensifies
Farmers begin day-long hunger strike as protest against farm laws intensifies
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to 27,071, active cases go down further
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to 27,071, active cases go down further
24x7 RTGS payment system available from today
24x7 RTGS payment system available from today
Key farmer leader favours talks, says ‘goalposts shifted’
Key farmer leader favours talks, says ‘goalposts shifted’
Night, early morning temperatures to drop over NW India in next three days
Night, early morning temperatures to drop over NW India in next three days
US to start vaccination drive today; Bahrain approves China vaccine
US to start vaccination drive today; Bahrain approves China vaccine
Tomar meets Uttarakhand farmers; Shashi Tharoor joins protesting MPs
Tomar meets Uttarakhand farmers; Shashi Tharoor joins protesting MPs
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In