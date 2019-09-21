e-paper
Delhi braces as farmers begin march, traffic jams in Noida

Around 300 farmers had stationed themselves in Transport Nagar on Friday after their talks failed with the ministry of agriculture and the Noida district administration.

india Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:00 IST
Hindustan Times, Noida
The protest march has badly affected the regular traffic movement near Noida Sector 62, where the procession is presently moving.
The protest march has badly affected the regular traffic movement near Noida Sector 62, where the procession is presently moving.(Sunil Ghosh/ Hindustan Times)
         

The Bharatiya Kisan Sangathan members have started their march on Saturday from Noida to Delhi’s Kisan Ghat over their demands of loan waiver, higher rate for sugarcane crops and the recently revised power tariff in Uttar Pradesh.

The protest march has badly affected the regular traffic movement near Noida Sector 62, where the procession is presently moving. They will be marching towards Kisan Ghat via Akshardham and ITO. Noida police teams have been deployed on the way to ensure peaceful passage.

Delhi police are also deployed near the border and along the route to control any untoward incident. “We are coordinating with UP police. Approximately 500 farmers are on their way here,” Joint commissioner of police (eastern range) said, reports ANI.

Around 300 farmers had stationed themselves in Transport Nagar on Friday after their talks failed with the ministry of agriculture and the Noida district administration.

Thakur Pooran Singh, president of Sangathan, said that the central government has announced loan waiver of farmers. “However, only a few farmers’ loans have been waived. There are thousands of farmers who are under debt and it is difficult for them to manage. We demand the government to waive their loans as promised,” he said.

Singh also said that the sugarcane farmers are not getting good price for their crops. “We demand the government to buy sugarcane at due price,” he said.

The farmers are also against the recently revised power tariff in UP. “The Delhi government has recently decreased the power bills of the resident. On the other hand, the UP government has made steep increase in the power tariff. The local people are troubled over the issues,” Singh said.

The farmers’ movement has choked traffic movement near Sector 62.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 09:41 IST

