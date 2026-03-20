A series of intense pre-monsoon hailstorms swept across parts of Karnataka this week, briefly transforming landscapes into white, snow-like expanses while leaving a trail of destruction in agricultural fields and rural livelihoods. Farmers count losses as hailstorms hit crops across Karnataka

In Dharwad district, Machapur village in Kalghatgi taluk witnessed one of the most striking episodes, when a hailstorm lasting over two hours blanketed roads, rooftops and farmland. The Kalghatgi–Mundgod highway was partially disrupted as heaps of hailstones accumulated, slowing traffic near the village. Similar conditions were reported in nearby Betadur in Kundgol taluk and surrounding areas.

Residents stepped outdoors to photograph and collect the hailstones, treating the rare spectacle as a moment of curiosity. For many, the scene resembled a winter landscape more typical of northern regions.

But the visual spectacle masked significant damage beneath. Farmers and nursery growers in the region reported widespread crop losses, particularly in tomato fields ready for harvest. Horticulture crops and saplings were also badly affected, while houses with tiled roofs suffered damage from the impact of the hail. “Many crops have suffered damage and losses due to the excessive hailstorm. We have informed the local agriculture department officials and shared the clippings of the weather event,” said a villager.

Meteorologists attributed the event to seasonal atmospheric conditions. Dr C S Patil, Director of IMD Bengaluru, said strong local convection played a central role. “Several factors such as wind speed and its continuity, extreme heat, and moisture contribute to such weather events. These occurrences are normal during the pre-monsoon shower period,” he explained. He added that wind discontinuity and a north-south trough over North Interior Karnataka, combined with intense heat, led to deep convection and the resulting hailstorm.

It is only after the temporary white cover had melted away, revealing extensive agricultural losses. Mango orchards appeared particularly affected, with tender fruits knocked off trees before maturity. Fields were strewn with fallen produce, marking a sharp shift from the earlier spectacle to visible damage.

Agriculture and horticulture officials have begun surveying affected areas to assess losses. Mahadev Patil, a farmer in the region, said multiple crops had been impacted. “The mango fruits that had just formed have all dropped. Along with that, our crops like green gram, soybean and jowar have been badly hit. Even the trees have lost a large portion of their leaves,” he said.

Another cultivator, Shankar Gouda, said the storm had also affected fodder supplies. “We had grown crops for fodder as well, but everything has collapsed. The rain has also damaged the stock we had kept aside,” he said.

Officials noted that the timing of the hailstorm worsened the impact, particularly for mango growers. A horticulture officer in Dharwad district said the fruit was at a vulnerable stage of development. “This is when the fruit is still at a tender stage, making it extremely vulnerable. In most orchards we inspected, the fruits have fallen. While compensation is available under crop insurance, the scale of loss is significant this season,” the officer said.

Preliminary estimates suggest large areas under mango cultivation have been affected, along with smaller extents of other crops.

Elsewhere, in Belagavi district, the storms proved devastating for livestock owners. Near Sankeshwar, a shepherd lost all 39 sheep after they were caught in heavy rain, hail and gusty winds while housed in a temporary enclosure on farmland. The animals, belonging to Shankar Karajagi, died during the night, wiping out his primary source of income. Officials and veterinary staff later visited the site to document the losses and begin compensation procedures.

In Chikkamagaluru district, hailstorms continued to disrupt normal life in the Malnad region after three days of afternoon rains. Areas including Magalu, Sringeri and Khandya recorded intense rainfall accompanied by hail. Coffee estates were covered in dense layers of hailstones, giving them the appearance of fields strewn with white blossoms. Residential courtyards and roads were similarly blanketed.