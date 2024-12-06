Farmers marching to Delhi call off protest after cops fire tear gas at Shambhu border

After several farmers including leaders were injured by tear gas shelling from Haryana Police, the protesting farmer unions—Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) (SKM-NP)—decided to recall the group of 101 farmers who had been marching towards Delhi. Farmers walk amidst tear gas as they gather on the day they march towards New Delhi to press for better crop prices promised to them in 2021 at the Shambhu barrier, a border crossing between Punjab and Haryana states on December 6. (REUTERS)

At the Shambhu border on Friday, a ‘jatha’ (group) of 101 farmers began their foot march to Delhi, only to be halted a few metres away by a line of barricades.

Haryana police intervened, citing a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), asking the farmers not to proceed further.

Farmers are marching to demand a legal guarantee for the minimum support price of crops.

Meanwhile, the Ambala district administration has imposed a ban on any unlawful assembly of five or more persons.

A group of farmers, holding union flags, pushed down the iron mesh set up by security personnel on the bridge over the Ghaggar River.

Mobile internet and bulk SMS services were suspended in 11 villages of Ambala district by the Haryana government on Friday, effective until December 9.

The ban covers Dangdehri, Lohgarh, Manakpur, Dadiyana, Bari Ghel, Lhars, Kalu Majra, Devi Nagar, Saddopur, Sultanpur, and Kakru villages.

Farmers gathered under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are marching to demand a legal guarantee from the Centre for the minimum support price of crops.

Farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, after security forces halted their march to Delhi.

The ‘jatha’ began its march at 1 pm, but after covering a few metres, they were stopped by a multi-layered barricade erected by the Haryana government.

Chanting ‘Satnam Waheguru’ and carrying farmers' union flags and essential items, the ‘jatha’ crossed the first layer of barricades with ease but could not proceed further.

A few farmers pushed aside the iron mesh and barbed wire, while others uprooted iron nails from National Highway-44.

Security personnel, stationed behind cement barricades with iron grills for protection, were seen urging farmers to halt, stating they lacked permission to proceed.

One protester climbed onto the roof of a tin shelter where security forces were stationed but was forced to come down.

Water cannon vehicles have also been deployed at the Shambhu border point.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher referred to the 101 farmers in the 'jatha' as ‘marjeevras’ – those willing to die for a cause. He criticised the Haryana government for not allowing them to march, even on foot.

Pandher had earlier told reporters that if the government stopped them from marching, it would be a "moral victory" for the farmers.

“Their leaders at the Centre and in states have been regularly saying that if farmers do not bring tractor-trolleys, there should be no objection. So, if we go to Delhi on foot, there should be no reason to stop us,” he said.