Farmers protest live update: Punjab farmers to march to Delhi today at 1pm

Farmers protest live update: A 'jatha' (group) of farmers from Punjab under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha plans to march from the Shambhu border to the Parliament in Delhi on Friday, December 6. Their demands are a legal guarantee for the minimum support price for crops, no hikes in electricity tariffs, a debt waiver, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, and justice for the victims of violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in 2021 and during the farmers' protests in 2020-21.

The farmers are likely to begin their procession by foot around 1 pm today from the Shambhu border.

Security has been strengthened at the Shambhu border in Haryana's Ambala district, with additional security deployed as well as the imposition of Section 163 of the BNS which prohibits the unlawful assembly of groups of four or more people.

If permission is not granted to cross the border, confrontations make take place in Haryana between farmers and the security personnel, as it has previously when protests were halted on February 13 and 21, earlier this year.

Police have claimed that the farmers did not obtain prior permission before the protest, while the farmers have claimed that they had informed the concerned authorities about their plan ahead of time.

Key points:

- Delhi police have prepared for the farmers protest with security forces deployed at the Singhu border and are “ready to tackle any situation” an official told PTI.

- At the Khanauri border, one of the leaders of the farmers protest, Jagjit Singh Dallewal is sitting on a fast-unto-death for the last 10 days.

- This will be the third attempt by the protesting farmer unions to march to the national capital in the past 10 months. The first two attempts were made on February 13 and 21 resulting in clashes between police and farmers.

- Earlier this week, Uttar Pradesh farmers, who had been protesting for over 10 days in Gautam Buddha Nagar against government land acquisitions between 1997 and 2008, ended their agitation after assurances from authorities on dealing with their demands.

- Key farmer unions in Haryana have decided not to be a part of the ‘Dilli Chalo’ agitation, reported The Indian Express.