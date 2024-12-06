Farmers protest live update: Punjab farmers to march to Delhi today at 1pm
Farmers protest live update: A ‘jatha’ (group) of farmers from Punjab under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha plans to march from the Shambhu border to the Parliament in Delhi on Friday, December 6. Their demands are a legal guarantee for the minimum support price for crops, no hikes in electricity tariffs, a debt waiver, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, and justice for the victims of violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in 2021 and during the farmers' protests in 2020-21....Read More
The farmers are likely to begin their procession by foot around 1 pm today from the Shambhu border.
Security has been strengthened at the Shambhu border in Haryana's Ambala district, with additional security deployed as well as the imposition of Section 163 of the BNS which prohibits the unlawful assembly of groups of four or more people.
If permission is not granted to cross the border, confrontations make take place in Haryana between farmers and the security personnel, as it has previously when protests were halted on February 13 and 21, earlier this year.
Police have claimed that the farmers did not obtain prior permission before the protest, while the farmers have claimed that they had informed the concerned authorities about their plan ahead of time.
Key points:
- Delhi police have prepared for the farmers protest with security forces deployed at the Singhu border and are “ready to tackle any situation” an official told PTI.
- At the Khanauri border, one of the leaders of the farmers protest, Jagjit Singh Dallewal is sitting on a fast-unto-death for the last 10 days.
- This will be the third attempt by the protesting farmer unions to march to the national capital in the past 10 months. The first two attempts were made on February 13 and 21 resulting in clashes between police and farmers.
- Earlier this week, Uttar Pradesh farmers, who had been protesting for over 10 days in Gautam Buddha Nagar against government land acquisitions between 1997 and 2008, ended their agitation after assurances from authorities on dealing with their demands.
- Key farmer unions in Haryana have decided not to be a part of the ‘Dilli Chalo’ agitation, reported The Indian Express.
Farmers protest live update: Guru Teg Bahadur martyrdom day to be observed before protest
Farmers protest live update: Sarwan Singh Pandher, a leader in the farmers protests in Punjab stated that before their ‘Dilli Chalo’ march begins, Guru Teg Bahadur's martyrdom day will be observed by the community at both Shambhu and Khanauri border points.
“The jatha will be dedicated to the martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji,” said Pandher.
(with inputs from agencies)
Farmers protest live update: What is the ‘marveeda jatha' carried out by farmers from Punjab?
Farmers protest live update: The ‘marveeda jatha’ refers to the group of 101 farmers who will be marching to Delhi on a "collective mission.
Following the first march, other jathas on foot will follow to reach parliament and demand action on the issues highlighted by the farmers, as per farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher.
Farmers protest live update: ‘If government stops us, its our moral victory’, says farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher
Farmers protest live update: Sarwan Singh Pandher, on Thursday, held a press conference stating that despite opposition, the ‘Dilli Chalo’ march would take place on Friday. He also said if the government tried to stop them it would the farmers "moral victory".
He said, “The jatha will march towards Delhi (on Friday). What the government will do is for them to decide. We will begin our march towards Delhi at 1 pm from the Shambhu border.”
"Their leaders at the Centre and in states have been regularly saying that if the farmers do not bring tractor-trolleys, there should be no objection. So if we go to Delhi on foot, there should be no reason to stop the farmers," he added.
Farmers protest live update: UP farmers protest halted last week, does same fate await ‘jatha’ today?
Farmers protest live update: As farmers form Punjab gear up to begin their ‘Dilli Chalo’ andolan major concerns remain around whether they will be allowed to cross the border.
On Monday, around 5,000 farmers from UP began their ‘Dilli Chalo’ march as well in order to seek fair compensation for land acquired by the government since 1997. However, they were halted at the Noida-Delhi border.
Further, traffic issues also ensued at the Chilla border, where protesters had managed to breach initial barricades before being stopped near Dalit Prerna Sthal.
Farmers protest live update: Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal continues fast
Farmers protest live update: For the past 10 days, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on a fast-unto-death to protest for the centre to listen to the demands of farmers.
At the Khanauri border, the leader is camped out with several other farmers since February.
Farmers protest live update: What are the demands of the Punjab farmers?
Farmers protest live update: Farmers from Punjab who are marching to Delhi today have called for a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
Their other demands are -
- a debt waiver
- pensions for farmers and farm labourers
- reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act
- no hikes in electricity tariffs
- "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence
- compensation to the families of the farmers who died in the farmers protests in 2020-21
Farmers protest live update: SC says peaceful protest is a right but shouldn't cause inconvenience
Farmers protest live update: In a Supreme Court hearing, earlier this week, Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan stated that the protest of the farmers could continue but shouldn't cause an inconvenience to others.
“In a democratic setup, you can engage in peaceful protests but do not cause inconvenience to people. You all know that the Khanauri border is a lifeline for Punjab. We are not commenting on whether the protest is right or wrong,” they said.
Farmers protest live update: Prohibitory orders imposed in Haryana to stop march
Farmers protest live update: In the Ambala district of Haryana, section 163 of the BNS has been applied, preventing the unlawful assembly of more than fiv people.
Earlier the SP of Ambala stated that farmers would not be allowed to cross the border on trucks and tractors, which led to the procession being carried out on foot.
Despite prohibitory orders, farmers are all set to march ahead.
Farmers protest live update: Security tightened ahead of farmer's march
Farmers protest live update: Security arrangements have been tightened in anticipation of a march to parliament by farmers in Punjab.
Delhi police stayed that they have forces stationed at the Singhu border and are “ready to tackle any situation”.
Further additional forces have been deployed along the Shambhu and Khanauri borders as well.
Farmers protest live update: 101 farmers to lead procession by foot to Delhi today
Farmers protest live update: A ‘jatha’ (group) of 101 farmers will be leading a procession by foot from the Shambhu border in Haryana towards Delhi in order to advocate for their demands.
The farmers are likely to start their procession at 1 pm, although they will face strong resistance from security forces deployed across the Shambhu, Singhu and Khanauri borders.
Prohibitory orders have also been issued in Ambala, Haryana, preventing the unlawful assembly of four or more people.