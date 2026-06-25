Karnataka’s farmers have been grappling with mounting financial strain owing to the rainfall deficit brought about by the weak advent of the Southwest monsoon this year. State rural development and panchayati raj minister Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday confirmed that the state logged a deficit of above 40% so far this year. Farmers face mounting losses due to rain deficit

“Groundwater levels have also declined significantly,” the state rural development and panchayat raj minister said.

In Haveri district’s Shidenur village, a farmer Kiran Kumar Gadigol said he was forced to drive a tractor across his withering 11-acre fodder maize crop, burying months of toil and investments of over ₹2 lakh.

“The pre-monsoon rains at the end of May were good. Trusting those rains, we sowed maize seeds. However, since the first week of June, this region has received no rainfall. Only a few seeds have germinated in scattered patches,” said Gadigol. He also appealed to the government to release compensation immediately and declare a “green drought” in the district.

Officials said Haveri district recorded a rainfall deficit of 57%. In neighbouring Kalaburagi, farmers have taken to the streets demanding that the district be declared drought affected.

Local farmers, including Shivappa Tevari, Prabhu Bidari, Ganesh Yogikoppa, Shambhu Bhavikatti and Mallikarjun Durgad, have sought immediate crop loss surveys, compensation, extension of agricultural loan repayment deadlines and special relief measures for affected cultivators.

Haveri joint director of agriculture Mallikarjun K said sowing was completed on 74.46% of the district’s cultivated land, including 2.35 lakh hectares of rain-fed farmland, but acknowledged that rainfall had remained well below normal.

“There is a rainfall deficit, and we are continuously monitoring the condition of the crops and collecting information from the field.”

Referring to Gadigol’s case, he added, “This matter has come to my notice. A detailed report on the incident is yet to be obtained. We will have to wait and see what action the government decides to take regarding this issue.”

“The influence of El Niño has significantly weakened the southwest monsoon. Between June 1 and June 22, Karnataka received only 78 mm of rainfall against the normal 136 mm, representing a deficit of approximately 43%. History shows similar deficits in 1972, 1976, 2012 and 2023 all ended in drought years,” said senior scientist Chanabasanagouda S Patil, who works with the state weather department.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Karnataka recorded a 43% rainfall deficit between June 1 and June 22. Reservoirs including KRS, Kabini and Hemavathi are holding less water than normal, while sowing of ragi, paddy, pulses and millets has also been affected.

In Yadgir district, farmer Ninganna Karadi Yakshinti said the lack of soil moisture had stalled cultivation.

“Lack of rainfall has left the soil without moisture, stalling sowing across the region. In Yadgir district alone, nearly 70% of sowing operations are reportedly halted. Farmers who sowed cotton after light showers now fear seed failure because of the dry spell,” he said.

Farmers also allege that fertiliser prices have climbed sharply, with DAP selling for about ₹1,800 a bag and urea between ₹400 and ₹500 in several northern Karnataka taluks. The current MRP of DAP is ₹1350 a bag.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly R Ashoka hasaccused the state government of failing to respond to the agricultural crisis, saying farmers were facing mounting hardship while awaiting intervention.

The weak monsoon is expected to continue until July 2, further narrowing the window for kharif sowing.

As of June 22, sowing remained below 10% of the target area in several affected regions, while key crops such as soybean continued to lag behind schedule, said officials.

(with PTI inputs)