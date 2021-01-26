Farmers in Nangloi break police barricades, march towards Red Fort
The Delhi Police resorted to baton charge and firing of tear gas shells on farmers at Nangloi Chowk in West Delhi who deviated from the pre-agreed route to enter the national capital on hundreds of tractors on Republic Day.
The agitating farmers broke police barricades at Nangloi Chowk and Mukarba Chowk and moved towards Peeragarhi flyover following which the police used heavy tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.
The protesters said that they plan to go to the Red Fort. A group of farmers had stormed the 17th century monument and hoisted a flag of the farmer unions. Clashes broke out as the police tried to remove these protesters from the fort. A few policemen were injured in the violence.
The farmers were asked to start their march only after the official Republic Day parade got over. But they protesters started the march much ahead of time.
Some police personnel had to sit on the road in Nangloi to block the movement of farmers' tractor rally being held in protest against three farm laws passed in September.
The government, meanwhile, suspended internet services in Nangloi and other parts of Delhi border areas. The Union home ministry order stated that it was necessary and expedient in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting a public emergency.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the newly-enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Eleven rounds of talks have so far taken place between farmers and the government but the impasse continues. The farmer unions want the government to repeal of three laws, but the Centre has asked them to reconsider its offer to put these laws on hold for about 18 months.
- Opposition members in the Goa assembly had staged a silent protest during the Governor's address on Monday
- In Beijing, Ambassador Vikram Misri unfurled the national flag at the Indian embassy. The Indian High Commission in Islamabad in a tweet said it celebrated the Republic Day with great enthusiasm. The Indian High Commission in Dhaka too celebrated Republic Day with members of the Indian community.
