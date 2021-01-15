Farmers involved in opium cultivation in Bihar’s Gaya to get help to grown legal crops
Authorities plan to help farmers involved in opium cultivation on forest land to grow alternative crops in the Maoist-hit Barachatti area in Bihar’s Gaya, officials said. The drug mafia is involved in the illegal cultivation near the Grand Trunk Road, they added.
“Last year, we destroyed opium crop on 467 acres. Following a drone survey, we found that this year also opium is being grown in the same area by the drug mafia,” said divisional forest officer Abhishek Kumar, the nodal officer for the rehabilitation of the opium cultivators.
“The farmers said they grew opium because they did not have an alternative for a livelihood. We have offered them to grow lemongrass and do honeybee farming. We have also tagged them with buyers,” he said. “The opium crop is funded by drug mafia...the farmers earn less. However, in the lemongrass and other produce, they will get a full share,” he said. “On a pilot basis, free sewing machines have been distributed... we are going to scale up the work.”
