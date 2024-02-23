No NSA on farmer leaders; SKM observes ‘Black Friday’. 10 points

The death of a young farmer in clashes with security forces at the interstate border of Punjab and Haryana appears to have galvanised the farmers' protest, with Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) set to join the agitation by observing a 'Black Friday' today. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the SKM will also hold a tractor march on highways towards the national capital. The coalition of over forty Indian farmers' unions formed in 2020 to coordinate satyagragh against now-repealed three farm acts has stayed away from the fresh agitation. Balbir Singh Rajewal along with ther leaders under the SKM interacting with media at Kisan Bhawan in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Friday targeted the Punjab government for not filing an FIR regarding the death of the protesting youth at the Khanauri border. He said that the way the Punjab government is 'insulting the martyrdom of our martyrs' is condemnable. Sarwan Singh Pandher, the general secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, said that the way the Punjab government is 'insulting the martyrdom of our martyrs' is condemnable.

"Talks were being held with the Punjab Government on the death of Shubhkaran Singh. All our demands were accepted, that a case under Section 302 (murder) be filed against those who attacked, that the Punjab Government give the status of 'martyr' to Shubhkaran Singh, that discussions on compensation be held with his family, and that a Board will be constituted for his postmortem and its videography will be done. It has been more than 14 hours now but the Punjab Government is not giving any answer," the farmer leader said.

"When you give trust, why don't they live up to the trust? Either there is some problem with the officers. Only they can know what the problem is. Now, Shubhkaran Singh's body is lying in the hospital. Punjab Government is insulting the martyrdom of our martyrs, this is condemnable," Pandher said.

Punjab chief minister announced ₹1 crore for the family of the police firing victim and a government job for his sister.

