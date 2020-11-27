e-paper
Home / India News / Farmers’ protest: After Singhu border, Delhi Police close Tikri border

Farmers’ protest: After Singhu border, Delhi Police close Tikri border

Traffic police alerted commuters that both the carriageways of the Tikri border have been closed and motorists could neither enter Delhi, nor go to Haryana via that route

india Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 10:05 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi police deployed in large numbers to stop farmers coming to Delhi during their Dilli Chalo protest, at Singhu border in New Delhi on November 27.
Delhi police deployed in large numbers to stop farmers coming to Delhi during their Dilli Chalo protest, at Singhu border in New Delhi on November 27. (PTI)
         

Even as the Singhu border near outer Delhi’s Narela has remained closed for traffic since Thursday evening because of thousands of agitating farmers marching towards Delhi, on Friday morning police also closed the Tikri border that leads from Delhi to Bahadurgarh.

Traffic police alerted commuters that both the carriageways of the Tikri border have been closed and motorists could neither enter Delhi, nor go to Haryana via that route.

The Singhu border that connects Narela and adjoining Delhi areas with Sonepat was closed around 4.30pm on Thursday as Delhi Police said they had inputs from their Haryana counterparts about farmers nearing the border.

Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north), said on Thursday evening that the Singhu border would be open by 7pm, but that did not happen as the threat did not mitigate.

Also read | Dilli Chalo: Why angry farmers want to storm New Delhi

Motorists have been advised to avoid the Singhu border, the Tikri border, NH-44, Outer Ring Road, and Mukarba Chowk in view of the blockades and strict checking at the borders.

While other border routes have remained open, police checking at all those points has slowed down traffic heavily since Wednesday evening.

Indian Navy MiG-29K crash: One pilot recovered, another missing
Farmers' protest: After Singhu border, Delhi Police close Tikri border
What to look for in the GDP numbers today
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
Thousands of farmers headed to Delhi today: All you need to know
Amid stir, Rajnath Singh invites farmers for talks on new laws
India records 43,082 fresh Covid-19 cases, 492 deaths in the last 24 hours
'No guarantee...': On China, Rajnath Singh says forces given free hand #HTLS2020
