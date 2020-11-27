e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Dilli Chalo: Haryana, Punjab farmers unite in Panipat, move together towards Delhi

Dilli Chalo: Haryana, Punjab farmers unite in Panipat, move together towards Delhi

The group of thousands is likely to reach the Haryana-Delhi border by Friday afternoon even as another group did not stop for the night in Panipat but continued to move, reaching Sonepat

india Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 09:41 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Congress leader RS Surjewala meets agitating farmers.
Congress leader RS Surjewala meets agitating farmers.(HT photo)
         

A gathering of thousands of farmers is likely to reach the Haryana-Delhi border by Friday afternoon as farmers from Punjab have also joined Haryana farmers in Panipat.

They are jointly resuming their journey for Delhi in support of the Dilli Chalo call given by several farmer organisations of the country. The march of Punjab farmers has continued since they broke barricades at several locations on the borders with Haryana.

Farmers from Haryana stopped their journey for the night at Panipat toll plaza where they were joined by those from Punjab. Several farmers from Punjab, who reached Panipat late on Thursday night, continued their onward journey and reached Sonepat district where the police have put up barricades to stop them.

Also read | Dilli Chalo: Why angry farmers want to storm New Delhi

Farmer leader from Punjab, Balbir Singh Rajewal, and BKU leader from Haryana, Gurnam Singh Charuni, along with their supporters met at Panipat toll plaza. “It has now become a Jan-Andolan. Lakhs of farmers from Punjab are entering Haryana from 10 different routes, united against these anti-farmer laws,” said Rajewal.

“Not just farmers, every section of society is with us and only the BJP is in favour of these laws,” he added. Police have put up barricades near Samalkha town of Panipat district and even dug holes on NH-44 to impede the farmers’ march.

Haryana BKU president Charuni has urged state farmers to come out of their houses and join the protest.

tags
top news
Indian Navy MiG-29K crash: One pilot recovered, another missing
Indian Navy MiG-29K crash: One pilot recovered, another missing
Farmers’ protest: After Singhu border, Delhi Police close Tikri border
Farmers’ protest: After Singhu border, Delhi Police close Tikri border
What to look for in the GDP numbers today
What to look for in the GDP numbers today
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
Thousands of farmers headed to Delhi today: All you need to know
Thousands of farmers headed to Delhi today: All you need to know
Amid stir, Rajnath Singh invites farmers for talks on new laws
Amid stir, Rajnath Singh invites farmers for talks on new laws
India records 43,082 fresh Covid-19 cases, 492 deaths in the last 24 hours
India records 43,082 fresh Covid-19 cases, 492 deaths in the last 24 hours
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In