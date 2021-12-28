Farmers’protest LIVE updates: Anti-farm laws’ stir enters day 33

india

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 08:09 IST

Protests against the Centre’s three contentious agricultural laws entered day 33 on Monday as the government and the farmers’ union prepare for the sixth round of talks on Tuesday. The farmers’ unions had on Saturday accepted the government’s second proposal to hold the sixth round of talks at a date and time as per the unions’ convenience, having rejected an earlier invitation. On Sunday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Singhu border to interact with the protesting farmers and “challenged” any Union minister to debate the laws with the protesting farmers so that it becomes clear “how beneficial or harmful these laws are.” Kejriwal had earlier visited the Singhu border, which has emerged as the epicentre of the stir, on December 7.

Since September, when these legislations were passed, the farmers, predominantly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against what they call “black laws.” Initially, railway tracks were blocked in Punjab and the farmers arrived in Delhi on November 26 and, since then, have been camping on various borders of the national capital. The farmers have repeatedly said that they are prepared for a “long haul” and will not go back till the laws are repealed; the government, on the other hand, has ruled out a repeal, and, instead, has proposed amendments to these.

Previous five rounds of talks, including one each on December 1, 3 and 5, have failed to break the deadlock. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s outreach, too, has failed to convince the farmers.

Here are the live updates from day 33 of the anti-farm laws protests:

PM Modi to flag off 100th ‘Kisan Rail’ at 4:30 pm

Amid the ongoing farmers’ protest, prime minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the 100th ‘Kisan Rail’ service between Maharashtra’s Samgola and Shalimar in West Bengal, at 4:30 pm on Monday.

Day 33 of anti-farm laws’ stir

The protests against the government’s three contentious farm laws in Delhi, which began on November 26, entered day 33 on Monday. Sixth round of talks between the government and the farmers’ unions are likely to take place on Tuesday.