Farmers protest LIVE updates: Delhi Police reopens service lanes at Singhu, Tikri borders
Farmers protest LIVE updates: The farmers who continue to stay put at the borders of Delhi are set to resume their march on February 29 (Thursday). They are at present awaiting a response from the Centre on the demands raised by the farmer leaders. Traffic on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway was affected on Monday afternoon after the farmers affiliated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Tikait) reached Mahamaya flyover and staged a sit-in protest. The Noida police facilitated a peaceful protest by farmers under the Mahamaya flyover, where they parked their tractors in the green belt area. Following the protest, traffic resumed its normal flow. Additionally, another group of farmers held a simultaneous protest in Jewar....Read More
Speaking about the agitating farmers, Assistant Commissioner of Noida police, Rajneesh Verma said, “There were three to four groups of farmers affiliated to the BKU who were protesting in the city on Monday. One group was protesting in Jewar, another in central Noida, and a third near Mahamaya flyover.”
The Delhi Police on Monday opened service lanes at Singhu and Tikri border points with Haryana, two weeks after they were sealed in view of the farmers' Delhi chalo' call. However, the deployment of police and paramilitary forces ensured strict vigil around the clock.
"The process took time as those barriers were made of concrete. Opening of these lanes will ensure vehicles will reach their destinations easily," PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Here's what farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said about Punjab government.
Farmers protest LIVE updates: “Shubhkaran Singh's body is lying in the mortuary. The Punjab government has created a deadlock, they are not clarifying the situation. Are you playing a fix match with the Centre?” farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher questioned Punjab government's inaction over meeting farmers' demands.
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Why was the 'Delhi chalo' protest put on hold?
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Last Wednesday, the march, spearheaded by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), was put on hold by farmer leaders for two days after a protester was killed and around 12 police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri. The incident took place when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards barricades.
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Recap | Farmers protest in Noida and Jewar, traffic affected briefly on expressway
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Delhi police opens service lanes at Singhu, Tikri
"We were in the process of opening service lanes at Singhu and Tikri borders from Saturday. Locals will not face problems while commuting," a senior police officer said.