Farmers protest LIVE updates: Delhi Police reopens service lanes at Singhu, Tikri borders

Demonstrators on tractors travel along the Noida-Delhi Expressway during the protest organised by Bhartiya kisan Union (Tikait) farmers.

Farmers protest LIVE updates: The farmers who continue to stay put at the borders of Delhi are set to resume their march on February 29 (Thursday). They are at present awaiting a response from the Centre on the demands raised by the farmer leaders. Traffic on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway was affected on Monday afternoon after the farmers affiliated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Tikait) reached Mahamaya flyover and staged a sit-in protest. The Noida police facilitated a peaceful protest by farmers under the Mahamaya flyover, where they parked their tractors in the green belt area. Following the protest, traffic resumed its normal flow. Additionally, another group of farmers held a simultaneous protest in Jewar....Read More

Speaking about the agitating farmers, Assistant Commissioner of Noida police, Rajneesh Verma said, “There were three to four groups of farmers affiliated to the BKU who were protesting in the city on Monday. One group was protesting in Jewar, another in central Noida, and a third near Mahamaya flyover.”

The Delhi Police on Monday opened service lanes at Singhu and Tikri border points with Haryana, two weeks after they were sealed in view of the farmers' Delhi chalo' call. However, the deployment of police and paramilitary forces ensured strict vigil around the clock.

"The process took time as those barriers were made of concrete. Opening of these lanes will ensure vehicles will reach their destinations easily," PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.