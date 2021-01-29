Farm stir LIVE: Farmers at Ghazipur border continue sit- in protest against laws

IND USA
The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday said that Singhu, Auchandi, Mangesh, Ghazipur and several other border points had been closed and provided alternative routes for travelling.
Live

The Delhi Police had earlier issued lookout notices against farmer leaders and further announced an investigation into the Republic Day (Tuesday) violence.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:02 AM IST

Farmer unions on Thursday took out a ‘Sadbhavna rally’ from the Singhu border in Delhi to reinforce a sense of unity among the protestors. Numerous tractors along with two wheelers with the national flag took part in 16 km long rally which went up till the beginning of the Kundli-Manesar Palwal highway. Farmer leaders Daljeet Singh Dallewal, Darshan Pal among many others said that the march was organised to counter the forces that were trying to divide the protesting farmers along religious lines and as per states, and to also show that they respected the tricolour.


Also Read| Singhu tense amid high security, counter-protest

This rally in the national capital comes three days after the tractor parade of the farmers during Republic Day celebrations on Tuesday took a violent turn. One of the protesting farmers died while nearly 394 security personnel have been injured during the January 26 clashes. The Delhi Police had earlier issued lookout notices against farmer leaders and further announced an investigation into Tuesday’s violence.


A police official told news agency PTI that lookout notices had been issued against 44 people- including farmer leaders such as Yogendra Yadav, Rakesh Tikait while 33 FIRs were registered. The leaders have been asked to submit their response within three days and explain as to why legal action should not be taken against them as they did not follow the protocol of the tractor parade.


Also Read| Farmers told to vacate protest sites in Haryana, UP

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Friday morning that Singhu, Auchandi, Mangesh, Ghazipur and several other border points had been closed due to the ongoing stir and provided alternative routes for travelling.


“Singhu, Auchandi, Mangesh, Saboli,Piau Maniyari borders closed.Lampur, Safiabad,Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders opened. Please take alternate route. Traffic diverted from NH44 near DSIDC Narela. Avoid Outer Ring Rd,GTK road and NH 44,” the Police updated commuters through its Twitter handle.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JAN 29, 2021 07:58 AM IST

    Singhu, Ghazipur, Mangesh border points remain closed for vehicular movement: Delhi Traffic Police

    The Delhi Traffic Police said on Friday morning that Singhu, Auchandi, Mangesh, Ghazipur and several other border points had been closed due to the ongoing stir and provided alternative routes for travelling.

  • JAN 29, 2021 07:52 AM IST

    Farmers at Ghazipur border continue sit- in protest against laws

    Agitating farmers stationed at the Ghazipur border in Delhi continued their protest against the Centre's farm reforms. They were seen raising slogans of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', 'Inquilab Zindabad' at the site.

india news

