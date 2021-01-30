LIVE: Police urge people to assist probe with footage of R-Day violence
The farmers who have been protesting against the Centre’s three new farm laws would observe ‘Sadbhavna Diwas’ on Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary today and would also hold a day long fast. The leaders of the farmer unions further said that their agitation will gain strength as they would be joined by a large number of farmers in the upcoming days. “A large number of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states are moving towards Delhi to join the agitation,” Krantikari Kisan Union leader Darshan Pal had said on Friday.
Also Read| Cop to farm leader: Tracing Tikait’s journey
The Singhu border in the national capital- which is one of the largest protest sites witnessed violence as clashes broke out between protesting farmers and local residents with the Delhi Police restoring to firing tear gas. Alipur’s station house officer (SHO) Pradeep Paliwal was injured during the clashes after he was attacked with a sword. The attacker identified as Ranjeet Singh was arrested on charges of attempt to murder and obstructing public servant. A total of 44 people had been arrested so far during Friday’s violence at the Singhu border.
Also Read| Sticks, stones at Singhu as group enters site, clashes with farmers
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police urged members of the public to assist with the investigation of the Republic Day tractor rally violence's footage adding that the identity of those providing information will be kept confidential. “All members of the public, including media personnel, who are witnesses to the incidents or have any information about the incident or have captured any activity on their mobile phones or camera, are hereby requested to come forward and give their statements/footage/picture in their possession”, the Police wrote on Twitter.
The tractor rally- which was supposed to be peaceful, took a violent turn after the protesting farmers deviated from the planned routes and clashed with security personnel in Delhi. Over 25 FIRs have been registered in connection with the January 26 violence.
Follow all the updates here:
JAN 30, 2021 06:48 AM IST
JAN 30, 2021 06:48 AM IST

Delhi Police urge people to assist probe with footage of Republic Day tractor rally violence
The Delhi Police urged members of the public to assist with the investigation of the Republic Day tractor rally violence's footage adding that the identity of those providing information will be kept confidential.
HC issues notice to MP govt on petition against anti-conversion law
- The MP Freedom of Religion Ordinance, 2020, prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, allurement, force, undue influence, coercion, marriage or any other fraudulent means.
Three Hizbul terrorists killed in Tral encounter
- An encounter broke out after terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated and killed the three militants in swift action, the police said.
BJP wary after Jats answer protest call in UP, Haryana
- Senior BJP leaders said on condition of anonymity that they fear the farmers agitation could affect its prospects in states such as Uttar Pradesh.
Govt making it an issue of bloated ego, says RLD president Ajit Singh
- Singh said that farmers have risen against the Modi government and are convinced that the intention behind the three farm laws is to benefit corporates.
One person from each house to reach Delhi: Haryana khap leaders
- The Haryana government suspended mobile Internet in Rewari, Ambala, Jind, Bhiwani, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Hisar, Rohtak, and Sirsa till Saturday evening aimed at restricting communication between farm groups.
Start vaccination of frontline workers, states told
- Till Friday evening ,close to 3.5 million received anti-coronavirus shots.
ASI unearths 10th century temple during excavation in Bhubaneswar
- The oldest structure in Bhubaneswar is Baitala temple, that is believed to have been built during 8th century by the Bhaumakara kings.
After NSA Doval’s phone call, PM Netanyahu sends a message to PM Modi
- The “very low intensity” explosion was reported in the national capital’s high-security zone at 5.05 pm.
'POCSO wasn't for adolescents, teenagers in romantic relationships' Madras HC
- Child-rights activists have been advocating for the legislation to be altered so the focus doesn’t deviate from serious cases.
Tikait’s appeal triggers show of strength in Muzaffarnagar
Cop to farm leader: Tracing Tikait’s journey
Mutation worry grows for vaccines
In boost for India, Novavax finds vaccine 89% effective
Envelope addressed to Israeli Embassy recovered from blast site by cops: Report
