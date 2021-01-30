IND USA
Police personnel set up barricades at farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi on January 29, 2021.
Police personnel set up barricades at farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi on January 29, 2021. (PTI)
Live

LIVE: Police urge people to assist probe with footage of R-Day violence

The Singhu border in the national capital- which is one of the largest protest sites witnessed violence as clashes broke out between protesting farmers and local residents with the Delhi Police restoring to firing tear gas
Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:59 AM IST

The farmers who have been protesting against the Centre’s three new farm laws would observe ‘Sadbhavna Diwas’ on Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary today and would also hold a day long fast. The leaders of the farmer unions further said that their agitation will gain strength as they would be joined by a large number of farmers in the upcoming days. “A large number of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states are moving towards Delhi to join the agitation,” Krantikari Kisan Union leader Darshan Pal had said on Friday.


Also Read| Cop to farm leader: Tracing Tikait’s journey

The Singhu border in the national capital- which is one of the largest protest sites witnessed violence as clashes broke out between protesting farmers and local residents with the Delhi Police restoring to firing tear gas. Alipur’s station house officer (SHO) Pradeep Paliwal was injured during the clashes after he was attacked with a sword. The attacker identified as Ranjeet Singh was arrested on charges of attempt to murder and obstructing public servant. A total of 44 people had been arrested so far during Friday’s violence at the Singhu border.


Also Read| Sticks, stones at Singhu as group enters site, clashes with farmers

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police urged members of the public to assist with the investigation of the Republic Day tractor rally violence's footage adding that the identity of those providing information will be kept confidential. “All members of the public, including media personnel, who are witnesses to the incidents or have any information about the incident or have captured any activity on their mobile phones or camera, are hereby requested to come forward and give their statements/footage/picture in their possession”, the Police wrote on Twitter.


The tractor rally- which was supposed to be peaceful, took a violent turn after the protesting farmers deviated from the planned routes and clashed with security personnel in Delhi. Over 25 FIRs have been registered in connection with the January 26 violence.

Follow all the updates here:

  JAN 30, 2021 06:48 AM IST

    Delhi Police urge people to assist probe with footage of Republic Day tractor rally violence

    The Delhi Police urged members of the public to assist with the investigation of the Republic Day tractor rally violence's footage adding that the identity of those providing information will be kept confidential.

Written by Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:52 AM IST
The high court bench comprising of chief justice Mohammad Rafiq and judge Vijay Kumar Shukla gave the government eight weeks to submit a reply.(HT Archive)
The high court bench comprising of chief justice Mohammad Rafiq and judge Vijay Kumar Shukla gave the government eight weeks to submit a reply.(HT Archive)
india news

HC issues notice to MP govt on petition against anti-conversion law

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:35 AM IST
  • The MP Freedom of Religion Ordinance, 2020, prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, allurement, force, undue influence, coercion, marriage or any other fraudulent means.
Army jawans stand guard near encounter site in Tral South Kashmir on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Army jawans stand guard near encounter site in Tral South Kashmir on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Three Hizbul terrorists killed in Tral encounter

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:27 AM IST
  • An encounter broke out after terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated and killed the three militants in swift action, the police said.
The protest at Ghazipur in New Delhi on Friday. (Sakib Ali/Ht Photo)
The protest at Ghazipur in New Delhi on Friday. (Sakib Ali/Ht Photo)
india news

BJP wary after Jats answer protest call in UP, Haryana

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:33 AM IST
  • Senior BJP leaders said on condition of anonymity that they fear the farmers agitation could affect its prospects in states such as Uttar Pradesh.
RLD president Ajit Singh(Sunil Saxena/HT Photos)
RLD president Ajit Singh(Sunil Saxena/HT Photos)
india news

Govt making it an issue of bloated ego, says RLD president Ajit Singh

By Brajendra K Parashar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi/chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:00 AM IST
  • Singh said that farmers have risen against the Modi government and are convinced that the intention behind the three farm laws is to benefit corporates.
In this file picture, Farmers associated with Hooda Khap march towards Tikri border to take part in farmers' protest in Rohtak. (PTI File)
In this file picture, Farmers associated with Hooda Khap march towards Tikri border to take part in farmers' protest in Rohtak. (PTI File)
india news

One person from each house to reach Delhi: Haryana khap leaders

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times, Rohtak
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:20 AM IST
  • The Haryana government suspended mobile Internet in Rewari, Ambala, Jind, Bhiwani, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Hisar, Rohtak, and Sirsa till Saturday evening aimed at restricting communication between farm groups.
There are an estimated 20 million frontline workers who are in the list of beneficiaries to be vaccinated in the initial phase.(Satish Bate/HT Photos)
There are an estimated 20 million frontline workers who are in the list of beneficiaries to be vaccinated in the initial phase.(Satish Bate/HT Photos)
india news

Start vaccination of frontline workers, states told

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:59 AM IST
  • Till Friday evening ,close to 3.5 million received anti-coronavirus shots.
A base (Shakti) of Shivling has also been found during digging at the site. (HT PHOTO)
A base (Shakti) of Shivling has also been found during digging at the site. (HT PHOTO)
india news

ASI unearths 10th century temple during excavation in Bhubaneswar

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:23 AM IST
  • The oldest structure in Bhubaneswar is Baitala temple, that is believed to have been built during 8th century by the Bhaumakara kings.
The government promptly went into overdrive to reassure Israel that it would take all steps to protect the embassy and its diplomats as well as track down the perpetrators.(Ajay Agarwal/HT File Photo)
The government promptly went into overdrive to reassure Israel that it would take all steps to protect the embassy and its diplomats as well as track down the perpetrators.(Ajay Agarwal/HT File Photo)
india news

After NSA Doval’s phone call, PM Netanyahu sends a message to PM Modi

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:49 AM IST
  • The “very low intensity” explosion was reported in the national capital’s high-security zone at 5.05 pm.
File photo: Madras HC.(ANI PHOTO.)
File photo: Madras HC.(ANI PHOTO.)
india news

'POCSO wasn't for adolescents, teenagers in romantic relationships' Madras HC

By Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Chennai
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:20 AM IST
  • Child-rights activists have been advocating for the legislation to be altered so the focus doesn’t deviate from serious cases.
BKU president Naresh Tikait (centre) with other leaders during a Maha Panchayat, organised to mobilise support for the farmers’ agitation at Delhi’s borders in Muzaffarnagar on Friday. (PTI)
BKU president Naresh Tikait (centre) with other leaders during a Maha Panchayat, organised to mobilise support for the farmers’ agitation at Delhi’s borders in Muzaffarnagar on Friday. (PTI)
india news

Tikait’s appeal triggers show of strength in Muzaffarnagar

By S Raju, Hindustan Times, Meerut
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:07 AM IST
Farmers said they left their villages in the middle of the night after calls for mobilisation given from temples, mosques and panchayats.
Tikait was elected national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union in 1997.(Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)
Tikait was elected national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union in 1997.(Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)
india news

Cop to farm leader: Tracing Tikait’s journey

By S Raju, Hindustan Times, Merut
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:52 AM IST
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson is a prominent name in the farmers’ movement and belongs to the well-known Tikait family of Sisauli village in Muzaffarnagar district of western Uttar Pradesh.
A healthcare worker is being administered Covid-19 vaccine during the first phase of Covid 19 vaccination drive. (AFP)
A healthcare worker is being administered Covid-19 vaccine during the first phase of Covid 19 vaccination drive. (AFP)
india news

Mutation worry grows for vaccines

By Binayak Dasgupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:50 AM IST
The results also appear to reinforce the notion that vaccines that elicit higher immunogenicity – measured as antibody titers -- could be leading to higher efficacy.
Novavax has a deal with Pune’s Serum Institute of India (SII) for the manufacture of at least a billion doses of its vaccine for low- and middle-income countries and India.(REUTERS)
Novavax has a deal with Pune’s Serum Institute of India (SII) for the manufacture of at least a billion doses of its vaccine for low- and middle-income countries and India.(REUTERS)
india news

In boost for India, Novavax finds vaccine 89% effective

By Binayak Dasgupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:50 AM IST
Novavax said its two-shot vaccine showed an overall efficacy rate of 89%, with a high of 96% against the dominant global variant of the virus.
Delhi Police team near the Israel Embassy where a low-intensity explosion happened, in New Delhi on Friday.(ANI Photo)
Delhi Police team near the Israel Embassy where a low-intensity explosion happened, in New Delhi on Friday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Envelope addressed to Israeli Embassy recovered from blast site by cops: Report

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:32 PM IST
A minor IED blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday evening, police said. No one was injured.
